The Warriors of King Philip Regional High and Foxboro High had a lot in common this season on the girls’ tennis court.
Both squads had 17 wins, with King Philip winning the Hockomock League title, both advanced into the quarterfinal round of their respective MIAA Tournament divisions, and both teams are led by their five selections to The Sun Chronicle 2019 Girls’ Tennis All-Star Team.
Coach Bob Goldberg’s Kelley-Rex Division champion Warriors of King Philip are represented on The Sun Chronicle All-Star Team by repeat selections Erin Regnier, Grace Ely and Mia Valencia, along with Katarina Schneider and Katie Welsh.
Coach Jon Montanaro’s Davenport Division runner-up Warriors of Foxboro are represented among the area’s elite tennis players by returning Sun Chronicle All-Stars, Pam Nelson and Sarah Pragg along with Julia Muise. In addition, the doubles tandem of Paige Krockta and Kendall Milender are also recognized.
The Sun Chronicle All-Star Team includes one of the premier players in the South Coast Conference, including Seekonk High junior No. 1 singles player Charlotte Drainville, who lost just three matches this season. Meanwhile, Mansfield High’s No. 1 singles player and University of Vermont-bound Lizzie Elsner won a dozen matches.
King Philip reached the quarterfinal round of the Division 1 South Tournament, eventually losing to Tri-Valley League member Hopkinton in just the Warriors’ fourth loss of the season.
Regnier, in her second season atop the Warriors’ ladder as the No. 1 singles player, has 32 wins over two seasons, while also playing two rounds at the MIAA Singles Tournament this season. Schneider and Valencia, both southpaw sophomores, delivered 17 and 15 wins respectively, customarily playing at the No. 2 and 3 singles spots.
Goldberg, who concluded his 47th season on the Foxboro courts, also has the doubles duo of Ely and Welch recognized as Sun Chronicle All-Stars, with the duo winning 12 matches.
Foxboro moved into the quarterfinals of the Division 2 South Tournament, eventually falling to No. 4 seed Dover-Sherborn in just the third loss of the season for the Warriors.
“There were a lot of unknowns going into the year,” Montanaro said. “They worked for everything, the way that they grew as tennis players I was very impressed with.”
Nelson, who played at No. 2 singles last year, won 16 matches overall at No. 1 singles this season. Pragg won 12 matches at No. 2 singles this year. Muise sported a perfect 15-0 record at No. 3 singles this season. Meanwhile, Milender, heading to Dartmouth College and Krockta, a captain-elect for 2020, put together 14 wins.
