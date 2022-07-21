2022-07-22-tsc-spt-Incommunicado

Trainer Ake Svanstedt’s Incommunicado, the 2-year-old and 3-year-old male trotting champion in the Massachusetts Sire Stake, will race in Sunday’s Spirit of Massachusetts Trot at Plainridge Park.

 Tom Melanson photo

PLAINVILLE — One is a $1 million earning international star and the other is very much a home-grown champion, but both Ake Svanstedt trainees Alrajah One IT and Incommunicado will be starting in the $250,000 Spirit Of Massachusetts Trot at Plainridge Park on Sunday.

Due to the forecast of excessive heat once again in the region on Sunday, Plainridge Park has moved the day card of racing back from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.