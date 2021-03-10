BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Matt Filipe scored his first career goal and Jeremy Swayman recorded his first career shutout as the Providence Bruins scored a trio of third period goals to beat Bridgeport 3-0 Wednesday.
Providence (8-2-1) won for the seventh time in nine outings as Swayman, the former All-Hockey East goaltender at the University of Maine, stopped all 25 Bridgeport shota. Swayman is 6-0-0 on the season with a 1.5 goals against average and a .945 save percentage.
"His mental game is top notch, he’ll make a mistake and it won’t even phase him," the Providence coach Jay Leach said. "Making save after save in the manner that he does and making it look easy when it isn't.
"He (Swayman) gives you the sense that he’s working every day the same way, preparing the same way," Leach added. "He goes out there and performs, really, the same way. He’s very consistent in everything he does. His movement, as you can tell, has been worked on for years and years."
Zach Senyshyn scored his team-leading fifth goal of the season. Karson Kuhlman scored his second goal in just four games for Providence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.