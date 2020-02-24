If you think the world of ice sport is limited to the delicate twirlings of figure skating or the bone-rattling crunch of hockey, there’s a group of dedicated young women who would like a word with you.
But perhaps not this week. That’s because their team is preparing to compete for a national title, and among them will be three girls from the local area who devote hours every week to practice, and have their eyes on Olympic gold someday.
The sport is synchronized skating, which blends elements of figure skating, ice dancing and team discipline. While not yet an Olympic sport, nor well-known in the wider athletic world, it inspires passion among its participants.
Among them are Molly Hammond, 12, and Ella Machunis, 13, both of North Attleboro, and Caelan Hurley, 12, of Wrentham. They are part of the 16-member Team Excel Juvenile, which will be representing the Skating Club of Boston at the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships this weekend at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence.
For Machunis, the sport’s practically a family tradition. Her mother, Nadine, skated on a team in her Canadian hometown. “My mother sent me a videotape of a Canadian team,” Nadine says, “and Ella said, ‘Oh mommy, how do I do that?’ “
“I like being with my friends, and doing what I love with the people I love,” Ella said recently while taking a break from the ice at the Foxboro Sports Center.
Being part of a team is a big part of the appeal for all the girls — all of whom, like Ella, started out playing youth hockey.
For Molly, the sport was love at first sight. “I loved it so much. It’s basically like walking for me now. It’s awesome that I can skate with my best friends.”
“I like making friends skating a lot,” Caelan says, “It’s, like, more fun to skate with a team, to hang out with your friends while doing what you love.”
Erin Hurley, Caelan’s mom and a manager with the team, says her daughter, a student at Mt. St. Charles Academy in Woonsocket, said a coach approached her at a skating class. “We said, just go and try it, and she fell in love the first time she did it. She loved the girls and the music and the competition. She tried other things, but this is the one that stuck.”
“The hope is, one day it will become an Olympic sport, and they have a dream to be on one of those teams one day,” Hurley said.
For the girls, as well as the parents, the commitment of time is significant. “They have to put a lot of time in, just from a team perspective. They train twice a week, three to four hours at a time, and then they have to do all the background work to have all the skill sets to be on a team. A lot of them skate up to nine to13 hours outside practice,” Hurley added.
Synchronized skating has its origins in the Midwest in the 1950s where, as “precision skating,” it was a way to entertain University of Michigan hockey fans between periods. (That first team was known — in tribute to the famed Radio City Music Hall chorus line — as the “Hockettes.”)
Teams perform routines of varying complexity, depending on age and ability. Nationally, there are more than 600 teams, and in international competitions, the sport has been dominated by teams from Russia and the Nordic countries.
Johanna Jackson, a Boston native, is coach of the Team Excel juvenile team that will compete at the Dunk Feb. 26-29. She started skating when she was four, and took up synchronized skating when she was 12. “And 20-plus years later I’m still doing it, and now coaching,” she said. That’s after a stint skating competitively at Miami University of Ohio before graduating in 2009.
“The big thing is that it’s a team sport; it helps kids grow not only in their skating skills, but in their social skills. It’s teaching them a lot of valuable life skills: Being able to set a goal and working really hard to achieve it,” Jackson said.
“It’s a sport you can keep doing it forever. I would say over 85 percent of the girls I started with are still involved. We are all 31 and 32, and we are all still involved,” she added.
Molly, Ella and Caelan are not looking quite that far ahead. They are focusing on the weekend competition, and maybe just a little big further.
“I would love for synchronized skating to be in the Olympics,” Molly says, “so we would be the first synchronized skating team to compete at the Olympics.”
