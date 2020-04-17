PROVIDENCE — Former Bishop High Stang Spartan Brycen Goodine has officially become a Friar.
Goodine, along with Jyane Davis of Newark, Del., and Ed Croswell of Philadelphia were officially welcomed into the men’s basketball program at Providence College by coach Ed Cooley.
Goodine and Croswell are transferring to Providence College and have signed athletic aid agreements. Davis, who will be a freshman, has signed a National Letter of Intent. The trio join incoming freshman Alyn Breed of Georgia.
Goodine, a 6-foot-4, 183-pound guard, will transfer to PC after spending his freshman season with Syracuse. Goodine played in 23 games for coach Jim Boeheim, including 14 ACC games.
Prior to Syracuse, Goodine played at St. Andrews School in Barrington, R.I., where he was coached by Mike Hart. In his senior season at St. Andrew’s, the team posted a 25-8 mark and won the NEPSAC Class AA title with Goodine being named tournament MVP.
He was named the NEPSAC Class AA Player of the Year after averaging 21.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg and 5.5 apg. In 2018, he earned Gatorade Player of the Year for Rhode Island after leading St. Andrew’s to the championship game of the NEPSAC Class AA.
Goodine was ranked No. 77 overall and the No. 13 shooting guard according to ESPN.com in 2019. He also was ranked 92 overall and No. 21 shooting guard by Rivals.com and No. 97 overall and No. 15 shooting guard according to 247Sports.com. The New Bedford native had his best outing in a preseason game against Bucknell with six points and three steals in 20 minutes.
“These four are more than high-level basketball players ,” Cooley said. “ All of them are excellent young men, who will join the Friar family and help us compete for a Big East title. ”
Croswell, a 6-foot-8-inch, 250-pound forward, will transfer to PC after spending the last two years at LaSalle University. In 2019-20, he averaged 10.4 points and 7.6 rebounds, while shooting 60.2 percent from the field.
Croswell ranked third in the nation in offensive rebounding rate at 18.5 percent. He posted a career best game of 24 points and 18 rebounds this season against St. Louis in January 29, 2020. In his freshman season with the Explorers, he averaged 4.6 ppg and 7.0 rpg.
Croswell led the Explorers in rebounding each of his two seasons at LaSalle. He also registered 10 or more rebounds in 15 of the 58 games he played over two seasons at LaSalle. Prior to LaSalle, Croswell averaged 13.5 ppg as a senior at St. Joseph’s Prep where his team advanced to the semifinals of the PIAA Class 6A Tournament.
Davis, a 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward, attends the Sanford School in Hockessin, Del. He played for coach Stan Waterman on the school’s varsity basketball team since eighth grade, earning All-State honors and All-Conference accolades in each of the last four years.
This season, Davis became the first player in the history of Delaware to earn four First Team All-State accolades.
In his senior season, Davis a veraged 17.0 ppg, 7.1 rpg and 2.2 apg as Sanford posted a 20-3 record. In 2019, he was named Delaware Gatorade Player of the Year after helping to lead Sanford to a 20-4 mark and a state title after averaging 17.1 ppg, 6.4 rpg and 2.0 apg.
Davis also participated in the 2018 Youth Olympics with USA Basketball in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He is ranked as the No. 37 small forward in the nation by 247 Sports and he is ranked No. 38 in the country for his position by Rivals.com .
Breed, a 6-foot-3 , 185-pound shooting guard, completed a post-graduate year at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., in 2019-20. This past season, he averaged 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He also shot 82 percent from the free-throw line and 60 percent from the field.
In 2018-19, he attended McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Ga. Breed, who averaged 14 , six rebounds and four assists to lead McEachern to a 32-0 record with eight wins over nationally ranked teams.
