Team Callahan finds a way to keep baseball going this summer

ATTLEBORO — Baseball has been the thread of life for Team Callahan — father Kevin Callahan and sons, Matt and Tim.
Matt, a former infielder with Coach Matt Bosh’s Attleboro High School baseball teams, is now entering his senior year at Dean College in Franklin where he has represented the Bulldogs on the diamond for two seasons, playing nine games in North Carolina with the team before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the rest of the 2020 season. He had been leading Dean in hitting with a .400 batting average, having uncorked his first two collegiate home runs.
Tim followed in his brother’s footsteps as a Bombardier infielder, too, helping Coach Steve Dunlea’s 2019 baseball team advance to the MIAA Division 1 South Tournament title game. Tim was set to captain the 2020 team before health and safety precautions due to the coronavirus canceled his senior season.
Fortunately for the Callahan family, they each found spots on the diamond this summer.
Kevin, after serving in volunteer coaching roles for Matt and Tim all through their youth, Little League and AHS days, organized and orchestrated the five-team Attleboro Sandlot Summer Baseball League in the area for high school and college players. Not only did he serve as the de facto “commissioner,” he coached Team Callahan to the Sandlot League title, taking a pair of one-run decisions in the playoffs.
Matt was destined to play for the Rome, N.Y. Generals in upstate New York in the N.Y. Collegiate Baseball League for a second summer before that season got scratched. Then, in chatting with Dean Coach Ernie May, he learned of a startup four-team Newport Summer League for southern New England players and found a roster spot on the Paul Bailey Blue Team. Tim first played in the Attleboro Area Sandlot League and later on a Fitchburg team playing in an ad-hoc summer league.
“It was really good baseball, I’m thankful that I was able to play,” Matt Callahan said. “It’s a really cool field, the dimensions are so different and the fences are 25-feet high! One hundred percent I’m so happy to have been able to play baseball.”
The Wheaton College-bound Tim is most thankful his dad made countless phone calls to area high school baseball coaches to develop some summer competition with players from AHS, North Attleboro, Bishop Feehan, Norton, Seekonk and Dighton-Rehoboth high schools participating.
“After last season, we (Tim and his AHS teammates) all kind of felt that we could have a special season, especially the seniors,” Tim said. “Then COVID-19 took over and a lot of us were wondering what we could do to play some baseball.”
All those with intentions of playing American Legion baseball had those crushed too as the national organization shut down leagues across the nation, canceling the seasons for South Atlteboro American Legion Post 312, North Attleboro Post 49, Seekonk Post 311 and Norton Post 222.
Tim Callahan was staring at the possibility of not facing live pitching for nearly a year, if not for the Sandlot League and Central New England Baseball Association seasons before heading up Route 123 into Norton to play baseball for Coach Eric Podbelski at Wheaton College.
He was sold on Wheaton’s academic programs and compact campus and developed a relationship with Podbelski.
“I felt a good connection, I felt that it would be a good fit for me,” Tim said.
Earlier this season, Podbelski learned of a start-up summer league for college players in Central Massachusetts and put him in contact with Fitchburg coach Shawn Manfredo, the head coach at Fitchburg State who had coached Tim during a Showcase League in 2018. Tim and Kevin were scouring baseball websites looking for any available summer league for college players and in late June he signed up for the eight-team Central Mass. League and just completed an 18-game season.
“It was a lot of driving, but worth it,” Tim said.
Not just that but he earned CNEBA MVP honors, ranking as the No. 2 hitter in the league at .466 with 28 hits, 10 walks and 11 RBI.
In Norton, Tim is hoping for a fall season of some sort, even if it is without intercollegiate games.
“I’m just praying that we have a spring season in 2021,” he said.
Looking back
Matt says he was six years old when he first picked up a bat and glove. At age 9, he confirmed baseball was his sport of choice and decided on being an infielder.
“I’ve always been better at taking ground balls than fly balls,” he said. “I enjoyed it a lot more than playing in the outfield. In the infield, you’re in the game on every pitch – you have to think of everything that can happen and all of the situations.”
As kids, the Callahan brothers were always taking ground balls or fly balls in the front yard from dad, or packing up equipment to head over to the Poncin-Hewitt Field in Attleboro.
Dad Kevin played baseball at Cumberland High School, a golden glove, “but no stick” first baseman.
“Baseball was always in my blood and that just transferred over to the boys,” Kevin said. “They gravitated to basketball, too, but baseball was what they liked to play the most.”
Both Callahan brothers played at third base and at shortstop while at AHS, filling in at second base when needed. And both ran up and down the floor for the Bombardier basketball team. Matt wore baseball jersey No. 5, Tim donned jersey No. 6.
Kevin assumed role as official scorekeeper and statistician for Attleboro High through the years the Callahan brothers were on the roster, assisting the program in any way he could. He volunteered to be the color commentator for many a radio broadcast of AHS basketball and hockey games, also serving as an assistant coach with Coach John Purdum’s North Attleboro American Legion Post 49 baseball team.
“I’m one of those guys, I loved baseball and with the boys I could bounce from game to game,” the elder Callahan said of driving from one field to another, talking baseball strategy in the car. “When Bosh and Dunlea asked me if I could help out, I love doing the (score) book and helping out any way that I can,” he said.
“Then when the opportunity came up to start the Sandlot League, I got Matt to help me out coaching Team Callahan – really he was the one making out the lineup, making the decisions,” he said.
Matt and Tim actually played only one baseball season together, that in 2018 as members of the South Attleboro American Legion Post 312 team, so this was a unique opportunity.
“(It was) pretty cool, getting to watch Tim play and getting to coach with Matt,” Kevin said.
“We’ve both been able to talk about different situations in the game,” Tim said. “Maybe you should have covered second base instead of going to third (with a throw). A lot of talk about different situations that we’ve seen in each other’s games to try to help each other out.
“All three of us are always talking about mechanics, even down at the batting cages to make sure that we have the right mechanics – if you don’t everything is going to go downhill,” Tim said. “We work on things to fix.”
When watching the Boston Red Sox, Matt keeps a close eye on shortstop Xander Boegarts’s technique.
“Just looking at the game from his perspective is really cool – when teams put the shifts on, when someone puts down a bunt,” he said. “My brother and I always talked baseball and my dad was always outside with us hitting balls or throwing batting practice.”
With Baseball being such a disciplined sport with unique nuances, the Callahans say it has better prepared them for situations in daily life having been exposed to dealing with such on the baseball field.
“Baseball has helped me a ton, sports in general,” Matt said of taking the interpersonal skills, the decision-making and the preparation off the field into the classroom and daily life. “I wouldn’t have done as well in school as I probably would have without sports. The rule of thumb in our house was that if you didn’t do well in school, you couldn’t play baseball. If you don’t pass (academic courses), you don’t play.
“Sports pushed me, if I didn’t have baseball I wouldn’t be where I am.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.