PLAINVILLE — Team Kiwi N took a lot of air after the half but proved toughest of the field after winning the $17,500 distaff pacing feature at Plainridge Park on Monday.
Team Kiwi N (Drew Monti) got away fourth while So Amazing (Bruce Ranger) led the filed through quarters of :28.2 and :57.1. As the race moved up the backstretch, Monti tipped Team Kiwi N in a first-over move and reeled in So Amazing going around the last turn. At the top of the stretch the two were even and being driven hard down the lane in an exciting finish. So Amazing was held her own but grudgingly gave up the lead to a game Team Kiwi N who won at the line in a season's best matching 1:53.1.
Owned by her trainer Mark Eaton along with Robert Griffin, Team Kiwi N scored her third win of the year and pushed her earnings to $42,207 this year.
Driver Nick Graffam had a big day at Plainridge scoring three wins on the card. He started with an upset in the first race with Twin B Jays (1:53.1, $59.40) and completed the $109.80 daily double with Therewasthisgirl (1:52.3, $3.80). Then he completed the hat trick with Shakeitoffscarlet (1:55.1, $10.40).
Trainer Randy Bickmore also had a big day, sending three from his stable to the winner's circle. He scored with the aforementioned Twin B Jays along with Tim Mcmiki (1:56.3, $4.00) and Royalty Again (1:54.1, $15.60).
Racing resumes at Plainridge Park on Thursday with a new early post time of 2 p.m.
