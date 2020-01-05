FOXBORO — Teammates of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady are not sure what the future holds for the 42-year-old free agent. But on the night of what could have been Brady’s last game with the Patriots — a 20-13 defeat to the Tennessee Titans in Saturday’s Wild Card Game — those teammates offered a great deal of praise and showed the admiration they had for him.
“I don’t know his future. That’s really on him, but I will say, from my second year being able to be a captain and sitting in those meetings and just hearing how he looks at the game — not just from a quarterback position but overall the game — and hearing his input each week when we got ready to go on Friday mornings, taught me a lot as a leader,” safety Devin McCourty said after the game on Saturday.
McCourty, of course, has shared the sideline with Brady since he entered the NFL in 2010.
“It’s hard to imagine Tom (Brady) not playing football; it’s hard to imagine him not playing here,” McCourty said. “But, like you just said, the business of football is what it is, but no matter what, in my 10 years here to be able to learn from him and go against him, and from time to time intercept him at practice, has made me a way better player. I’ve appreciated everything he’s done for me and trying to help me out along the way.
Longtime teammate Matthew Slater, who has played with Brady since the special-teams captain entered the league in 2008, called it “the experience of a lifetime.”
“He does things the right way and has all the success in the world, but still remains himself,” Slater said after the game. “I think that says a lot about who he is as a man and, like I said, ultimately I care more about that than him being a six-time champion. I am proud to call him a friend and thankful for everything he has taught me as a football player, but also as a man.”
“He’s been a privilege to play with, learned a ton from him,” running back Rex Burkhead said from his locker on Sunday. “His leadership. His ability to come in every single day and prepare like it’s his last. I’ve taken it all in and would love to keep playing with him, but understand it’s his choice, it’s his decision. And, you know, just going to be happy for him whatever it is.”
And much like both Slater and McCourty, receiver Phillip Dorsett joins Brady as another New England player who is set to enter free agency. Dorsett concluded a one-year deal he signed with the Patriots this offseason, the third straight year he’s played with Brady.
“It’s meant everything. It’s been amazing,” said Dorsett, who caught 29 passes for 397 yards and five touchdowns from Brady this season. “It’s been a long ride and an amazing ride. It’s a blessing. A lot of people can’t sit here and say that they’ve caught touchdown passes from Tom Brady. I’m one of them. There’s a lot of people that come through this league, and I know there’s a lot of people that would love to have chance to play with him. I was one of them, so it’s been a blessing.”
And like many teammates, there’s one specific thing that sticks out to two-time All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who has shared the sideline with Brady for the past three years.
“One thing I’ll remember is his work ethic,” Gilmore shared on Brady. “Him coming to work every day and pushing himself no matter how great he is, he’ll still push himself. It rubs off on everybody, it rubs off on me. So, I’m just happy to be a part of it.”
