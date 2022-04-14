PLAINVILLE — After winning two in a row at Yonkers Raceway to kick off her 2022 campaign, recent Australian import Techys Angel A remained undefeated in North America after going the distance in the $25,000 Winners-Over distaff pacing feature at Plainridge Park on Thursday.
Driver Bruce Ranger floated Techys Angel A off the gate and methodically advanced on the outside and took control of the race from Precious Alexis (Jay Randall) as they passed in front of the stands the first time. From there the mare was well in control as she backed off the half to :56.3.
As they paced up the backstretch, Chasethecloudsaway (Luke Hanners) had moved up the outside, settled in second and then tracked contently behind the leader as they went into the final bend. But when they turned for home it was all about Techys Angel A who was pacing up a storm in a :28.1 final quarter to win by 1-¼ lengths over a fast-closing Probert (Drew Monti) in 1:53.1.
In the $22,500 Winners-Over trot, Vesuvio Bi (Bruce Ranger) tucked in second and tripped-out behind the frontrunning Saratoga import Big Box Hanover (Larry Stalbaum) who set fractions of :28.2, :58.2 and 1:27.1. At the head of the lane Ranger tipped Vesuvio Bi and drew near Big Box Hanover and the two trotted strong to the wire. As Vesuvio Bi came even in deep stretch, Big Box Hanover made a break and Vesuvio Bi crossed first to win in 1:55.4.
It was the first win of the year by Vesuvio Bi ($10.80) for owners Michele Nelson and Eric Everet and trainer Joe Nelson.
Drivers Bruce Ranger and Jay Randall both had a big days at ‘The Ridge’, winning four races each.
Besides winning both previously mentioned features, Ranger also won with Chapolier (1:56.4, $3.60) and Perron (1:57.1, $3.80) for his Grand Slam while Randall scored with Just Liv Broadway, Shecouldbegood N, Remember Titans and Esa.