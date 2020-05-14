UMass Dartmouth senior outfielder and pitcher Nate Tellier of Attleboro and UMass Boston senior pitcher Joey Rogers of Dighton have been named to the 2019-20 Division III Academic All-District Baseball Team, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Tellier, a former Bombardier, has a 3.57 cumulative grade point average as a Biology major at UMass Boston. Along with Rogers, a graduate of Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High, they are among 11 other student-athletes from institutions in Massachusetts and Maine that comprise CoSIDA’s District 1, with both representing the Little East Conference.
Tellier was rated as the No. 4 prospect in NCAA Division III baseball nationally by Perfectgame.org in its 2020 season preview. Tellier appeared in 134 career games for the Corsairs with a career .342 batting average to go with 187 hits that included 39 doubles, seven triples, nine homers and 91 RBI.
He was batting .463 this spring before the NCAA suspended competition at all levels due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the mound, Tellier has four career wins as a starting pitcher and 11 career saves as a relief pitcher. Tellier struck out 68 (10.74 per nine) in 31 appearances. This spring on the mound, Tellier had one win and one save in four appearances.
UMass Dartmouth was off to their best start in a quarter century at 9-1 and received votes in the final D3baseball.com national rankings.
Rogers, who has a 3.87 grade point average as an Exercise Health Science major, is headed to the U.S. Army Officer Candidate School at UMass Boston, and like Tellier, is a two-time All Little East Conference selection.
Over his Beacons career, Rogers made 31 mound appearances, 23 of them starting assignments. Over 140 2/3 innings, Rogers struck out 111 batters and allowed just five home runs. Rogers went 4-1 as a junior at UMass Boston, limited to 10 games and 25 innings of work due to Lyme disease.
In the abbreviated 2020 season, Rogers won both of his starts for the Beacons with 13 strikeouts over 10 2/3 innings, allowing just three earned runs.
Tellier earned Third Team ABCA All-Regional and NEIBA accolades at the utility position a year ago, as he excelled once again as both an outfielder and relief pitcher. Last season, Tellier batted .325 with 53 total hits that included 11 doubles, a triple, two homers and 22 RBI, and he swiped a team-leading 16 stolen bases while posting a .385 on-base percentage.
In his dual role as the Corsairs’ closer on the mound, Tellier notched eight saves (the fourth-highest, single-season mark in program history) while posting a 1.86 earned run average, as he struck out 41 (12.72 per nine innings) and scattered 14 hits in just 29 innings of work.
“Nate has achieved excellence both on and off the field throughout his career, and I couldn’t be happier for him to receive this well-deserved recognition,” head coach Bob Prinee said of Tellier. “He has worked tirelessly for everything he’s earned, and that includes the respect of his teammates and coaches. This award speaks volumes about his character, dedication and leadership.”
