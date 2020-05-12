Ten students from the Hockomock League’s five area schools are the recipients of the league’s 30th annual Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards.
Representing Attleboro High are swimmer and tennis player Jackie Lynch-Bartek along with basketball and baseball player Nick McMahon.
Field hockey and lacrosse standout Jaime Notarangelo is joined by distance runner Ryan Proulx as Foxboro High’s scholar-athletes.
Field hockey, hockey and track athlete Samantha Robison, along with tennis player Jack Cannon, are King Philip Regional High’s Hockomock League student-athletes of the year.
Mansfield High’s selections as scholar-athletes are field hockey and lacrosse standout Eliz Healy, and cross country-track runner Peter Oldow.
Representing North Attleboro High as its Hockomock League Scholar-Athletes are softball standout Abi Gallagher and football-baseball player Owen Harding.
“We hope that these student-athletes will put all of their experiences over the past four years to good use and that those experiences will help guide them through the challenges ahead,” the Hockomock League principals and athletic directors said in a prepared statement. “We congratulate the parents and guardians, too, for your contributions and guidance as you have enabled your child to reach this level of excellence. We are certain that the foundation you have given them will carry them through future endeavors.”
Each of the Scholar-Athletes of the Year were nominated by their respective school’s administrators based on academics, athletic participation, sportsmanship, leadership, and citizenship.
