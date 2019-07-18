NEWPORT — He has the ideal name for a tennis player: Tennys.
Tennessean Tennys Sandgren that is, named after his great-grandfather.
The 27-year-old former University of Tennessee Vol is now No. 72 on the ATP Tour rankings and climbing after advancing to the quarterfinal round of the International Tennis Hall of Fame Championships.
That is, Sandgren had a streak of losing nine consecutive first-round losses after winning his first career title at Auckland (Australia) in January.
Sandgren then raised eyebrows by advancing to the fourth round at Wimbledon, eventually losing to Sam Querry in four sets, three of which were tiebreakers.
“It was a tough few months,” said the Gallatin, Tennessee, native, who had his match postponed Thursday due to rain. “I wasn’t winning many matches, but things are falling my way; I’ve been playing better tennis.
“All these guys on the tour are incredibly good, everyone is prepared to play and beat you any day. I was losing a lot of close matches. I knew that if I stuck with it and kept working, things would turn for me.”
At Wimbledon, Sandgren took a four-set match from Yasutaka Uchiyama, then converted nine of 13 break-point chances in a five-set win over Gilles Simon. Against then-ranked No. 10 Fabio Fognini, Sandgren won 70 percent of his second service points and made only 18 unforced errors.
“Tennis is such a mental game,” Sandgren added. “I’ve had some good matches on grass the last few weeks. It’s how you keep everything together and not beat yourself up — you try to stay positive and believe in yourself.”
Sandgren turned pro in 2011 and reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open last year, where he beat then-No. 8 Stan Wawrinka and No. 5 Dominic Thiem. He began to have success earlier this season by reaching the semifinals at Monterrey, and the finals at Sarasota in Challenger events. Then he took three wins in the qualifying rounds to make the main draw at Roland Garros for the French Open.
“Everybody is bringing injuries with them all the time; being healthy is huge,” he continued, having missed six months of the 2014 season after hip surgery. “It’s a physical game, you’re playing 32-35 weeks a year, it’s brutal.
“If your body’s up to it, you have to go for it. Sometimes on grass, you’re not sure when to come in, when to rally — I felt pretty unsure of myself Monday (first round against Istomin).”
Sandgren continued his climb at Newport, taking a three-set first-round match from Denis Istomin, then upsetting No. 2-seeded and No. 62-ranked Adrian Mannarino in straight sets, serving nine aces and winning 26 of 29 first service points.
“Grass is unique, these courts are different than Wimbledon — it’s a living surface, so no two are going to play quite like each other.
“It’s a different style of play; I have far more experience now,” Sandgren said of cracking the top 100 rankings. “It’s such a mental game, you’re out there by yourself. Maybe you’re hungrier.
“You have to be prepared for the adversity of the tennis being played (on grass). You have to get over bad bounces at inopportune moments. You have to keep pushing forward.
“You’re more prepared for everything, the situations. The margins are so slim in these matches.”
