BOSTON — For the 15th time this season, the Providence College men’s hockey team skated back onto the ice after three periods for an overtime session Friday at the TD Garden in the semifinal round of the Hockey East Championship.

This time, though, seventh-ranked Boston University was the first to score as Quinn Hutson lit the light at 10:52 off a pass from Luke Tuch for his 14th goal of the season to give the Terriers a 2-1 win and a berth in the tourney final.