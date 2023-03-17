BOSTON — For the 15th time this season, the Providence College men’s hockey team skated back onto the ice after three periods for an overtime session Friday at the TD Garden in the semifinal round of the Hockey East Championship.
This time, though, seventh-ranked Boston University was the first to score as Quinn Hutson lit the light at 10:52 off a pass from Luke Tuch for his 14th goal of the season to give the Terriers a 2-1 win and a berth in the tourney final.
The Friars (16-14-7) outshot the Terriers by a 38-25 margin, with PC freshman goalie Philip Svedeback blanking BU over the first two periods on just eight shots.
The Terriers (26-10) forced overtime when Dylan Peterson scored at 17:28 of the third period on the power play after BU goalie Drew Commesso stopped a shorthanded breakaway shot by Nick Poisson.
Commesso also blanked the Friars over the first two periods, making 23 saves as the Friars went 0-for-3 on the power play.
PC took the lead midway through the third period when freshman Bennett Schimek scored at 12:25. PC totaled 11 shots in the third period and four more in the overtime session.
BU won 30 of 56 faceoffs and also went 0-for-3 on the power play. The Terriers reached the Hockey East title game for the 13th time and will face the winner of the second semifinal between Merrimack and UMass Lowell Saturday at 7 p.m.