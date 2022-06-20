Attleboro High boys indoor track and field coach Mike Whitefield’s team won the Hockomock League title over the winter, marking just the third Hockomock championship for the Bombardiers — either boys or girls — in the past 13 years. Not surprisingly, the Bombardiers, who also won the spring league title, boast six entries on The Sun Chronicle 2021-22 Boys Indoor Track All-Star Team.
Meanwhile, on the girls’ side, Mansfield High has six Hornets while North Attleboro High has four Rocketeers among The Sun Chronicle 2021-22 Girls Indoor Track All-Star Team.
For the boys, talented Attleboro distance runners Lee Casstevens and Ethan Sylvia, shot putter Chris Leonardo, and ultra-versatile athletes Kaiden Murray, Adrian Rivera, and Chasel Stuger earn spots on the list for the Bombardiers.
North Attleboro has four of its talented athletes as Sun Chronicle All-Stars, including Brodie Clemente, the Hockomock League and MIAA Div. 3 champion in the shot put, and Nathan Shultz, who was a league champion in both the 300 meters and the high jump, winning the MIAA Div. 3 high jump title. Teammates Joseph Beckett and Andrew Norbrega also earn Sun Chronicle distinction.
The Hornets have four Sun Chronicle All-Stars, led by one of the area and state’s top track and field competitors, Jake Wall, who broke school records in the 55 meters, the 55-meter hurdles, and the long jump. Wall was the Hockomock League MVP for the indoor season after winning all three events at the league meet in February. He is joined by seniors Dylan Buchanan, Chris Leonard and junior Grady Sullivan.
The only other boys program to earn multiple Sun Chronicle All-Star honors are King Philip and Dighton-Rehoboth. KP senior Noah Hurd was the Hockomock League champion in the 1,000 meters, and teammate, Luca Giardini, participated in the hurdles, high jump, long jump, three distance events, and two relays for the Warriors. D-R boasts senior Josh Rebello, who Falcons coach Brandon DeLano called “our most versatile athlete,” and fellow senior Graeme Sullivan, who won the 1,000 at the South Coast Conference meet, earned SCC All-Star honors, and qualified for the Div. 4 championships.
Turning to The Sun Chronicle girls’ all-stars, Mansfield is led by team captain and MVP Anna Buckley, who was also a Hockomock League All-Star along with five of her teammates — Elyssa Buchanan, Meghan Driscoll, Caitlin Dumouchel, Chloe Guthrie, and Abigail Scott.
North Attleboro has three Hockomock League All-Stars on The Sun Chronicle roster: captain Megan Burns, Marissa Daley, and sophomore Sydney O’Connor, who was a hurdler, a high-jumper, a pentathlete and the Rocketeers’ top points scorer.
King Philip boasts four of Sun Chronicle All-Stars in senior Hannah Crocker, juniors Ahunna James and Grace Lawler, and sophomores Kate O’Neil and Elyssa Buchanan.
Both Attleboro and Seekonk have three Sun Chronicle All-Stars apiece. The Bombardiers include senior captain Jahela Douglas, junior Rebecca Rainey and breakout freshman Emilia Smith. Earl Berwick’s Seekonk team has SCC high-jump champion Jillian Audette, fellow captain Lauren Morales, who was the SCC champion in the shot put, and senior Sarah Ann King.
Norton rounds out the Sun Chronicle roster with junior sensation Ali Murphy, who is a three-time Sun Chronicle All-Star and two-time Tri-Valley League champion in the 55 and 300 meters, along with Shea Podbelski, the Tri-Valley League champion in the 1,000 school record-holder in the 1,000 and the mile.