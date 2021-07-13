NEWPORT — The immediate goal is to win a second ATP Tour title at the International Tennis Hall of Fame Tournament, but the other goal not too far in the distance for Tennys Sandgren is winning a gold medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
For the Tennessee born and bred Sandgren, representing the USA is an undeniable honor.
Sandgren was delighted to take a 6-4, 7-6 (3) win over tour veteran Joao Sousa of Portugal Tuesday at the Hall of Fame tourney.
“It’s my Olympics debut, I’m very excited,” Sandgren said of representing America, “once we get through the immigration process and all the COVID junk and (testing), and just be able to represent my country.
“Tennis is a very selfish sport, so be able to represent my country instead of myself is an honor.”
The 29-year-old, Sandgren, ranked No. 78, was ranked among the top 50 players for much of the 2020 season. He was named to the U.S. men’s team as a singles player with Marcos Giron of Thousand Oaks, Calif., Frances Tiafoe of Maryland and Tommy Paul of Greenville, N.C.Sandgren is also penciled in as a doubles partner for Austin Krajicek of Tampa.
“I’ve always wanted to play the Olympics,” Sandgren said. “Tennis is an Olympic sport. Ranking and health-wise, I’m able to play. It’s not like I’m training for the Olympics if you’re a gymnast. It was always something that I wanted to do, if I was able to.”
Sandgren is making his third Newport appearance where he has a 3-2 record and advanced to the 2019 quarterfinals, owning an 8-7 career record on grass.
Prior to his arrival in Newport, Sandgren won a round at both Wimbledon and Mallorca, Spain, with five wins in 15 main draw matches thus far.
“To represent the U.S. in the Olympics is a massive deal,” Sandgren said, noting Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi among others who have carried the American banner. “I remember those guys representing the U.S. all the time so well. To be in the same place, to do the same thing does mean a lot to me.”
One of the most affable players on the ATP Tour who was appropriately named after his Dutch grandfather, Sandgren played two seasons at the University of Tennessee, leading the Vols to the 2010 NCAA Division I title match. He has a career win over Domenic Thiem and had seven match points in a quarterfinal round Australian Open match against Roger Federer.
Sandgren took advantage of Sousa dropping pairs of service points in the second set tiebreaker on his second and fourth serves to gain a 6-3 advantage.
The 32-year-old Sousa, with 199 career wins and still a ranking of No. 133 suffered his eighth straight loss on the tour.
Sandgren claimed the first set in taking service breaks in the third (on a pair of unforced errors by Sousa) and fifth (broken at love) games. In fact, after Sousa won the opening game, Sandgren reeled off five straight games.
In the second set, Sandgren held service in each of his first five games, but then dropped service in the 11 th game. That deficit was short-lived as Sandgren broken Sousa’s service in the 12 th game to force a tiebreaker.
Sandgren accounted for 10 service aces and won 76 percent of his first service points.
Another tour veteran, 42-year-old Ivo Karlovic, the 2016 Newport champion, uncorked 24 aces, won 87 percent of his first service points and saved six break points to overtake Spain’s Bernabe Zapata Miralles, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4.
Jack Sock, a 28-year old Nebraskan who has seen his ranking slip to No. 231, won a challenge of an ace to gain a service break in the fourth game of the second set to on for a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Alex Bolt.
“Obviously, it’s different surfaces, it’s going to be very different tennis,” Sandgren said of transferring his skills from the grass to hardcourts. “It’s good to play matches, good to play points and be in that competition mindset,” Sandgren said of setting himself up for more wins in Newport and in Tokyo.
‘This feels like a tennis tournament, with all of the history,” he added of playing on the Hall of Fame courts. “Half the time we play at a convention center place. This is special, it makes you feel as if you are part of the lineage of a sport.”
