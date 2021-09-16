PLAINVILLE — The Bird Dance N has acclimated well since landing in North America earlier this year and he added another win to his already impressive stats after a strong performance in the top $25,000 Open pace at Plainridge Park Thursday.
Ron Cushing pushed The Bird Dance N off the gate and to the quarter in a swift :26.2. With Moonshadow N (Bruce Ranger) and Extradite N (Brett Beckwith) following on the pegs, the group of six then motored to the half where Artful Way (Jay Randall) moved from fourth and joined the fray on the rim.
The Bird Dance N continued to call the shots and didn't let Artful Way get past his wheels and when they rolled into the last turn, this bird had flown. The Bird Dance N swelled up and opened a two length gap at the head of the stretch and paced home of his own accord to win by 1-½ lengths in 1:51.2.
It was the fourth win in only six North American starts for The Bird Dance N ($3.40) -- three of which were at Plainridge -- and earned $45,500 in those outings for his owner Philip Scott McKenzie. Heidi Gibbs trains the 6-year-old gelding.
There was also a second undercard Open that went for $22,500 where Lachie Maguire N came from last at the top of the stretch to score an impressive sweeping victory.
Around the last turn, Wyatt J overtook Quick Shot and Thinkbig Dreambig was then quickly breathing down his neck. But Brett Beckwith found room at the head of the lane, swung Lachie Maguire N five wide and he swooped the group to the wire and won by ½ length in 1:52 flat.
The fifth win of the year by Lachie Maguire N ($19.40) pushed his seasonal earnings to $76,015 for owner J M F Racing. Melissa Beckwith trains the winner.
Drivers Nick Graffam and Bruce Ranger both had hat tricks on Thursday while trainer Elisha Lafreniere doubled up.
Racing resumes at Plainridge Park on Friday with post time at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.