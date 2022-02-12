It’s a day that Matt Copponi will always remember, Jan. 2, 2022, the day that the former Mansfield High School Hornet scored his first collegiate goal.
The Merrimack College freshman forward representing the Golden Warriors, took control of the puck behind Brown University’s net at Meehan Auditorium, the Bears’ home ice surface. Skating from left to right, eluding the challenge of a Brown defenseman and catching the Bears’ goalkeeper late in recovering from the right side of the net to the left, Copponi deftly wheeled and stuffed a wrap-around shot into the goal during the third period.
A day later, Copponi scored his second career goal, against the defending national champion UMass-Amherst Minutemen.
It’s been a journey that every youth hockey player dreams, always playing at the next level of competition — from the under-10 team to the under-14 team, from the junior varsity to the varsity, from the club team to the travel team, from high school hockey to prep school hockey and now into the realm of Hockey East, one of the nation’s top tier NCAA Division I leagues of competition.
After two seasons of Hockomock League competition representing Mansfield High, Copponi opted to attend the Dexter Southfield School in Brookline.
Admittedly, Copponi was sad to leave his teammates and classmates, but ultimately it was in his best academic and athletic interests to challenge himself at another level while creating more opportunities to open doors in the hockey world.
At Dexter Southfield, Copponi captained the 2020-21 team as a senior, while totaling 42 points (20 goals, 22 assists) in 30 games as a junior.
Copponi was a recipient of the 2021 Boston Bruins’ John Carlton Memorial Trophy, which is presented to the top male student-athlete playing hockey at the prep, junior or high school level of hockey.
At Mansfield High, playing for coach Mike Balzarini, Copponi totaled 52 points over two seasons with 12 goals and 40 assists – 28 of those helpers coming during his sophomore season.
Copponi hardly left the Foxboro Sports Center either as he was enrolled in the Neponset Valley River Rats club program. He had 39 points (with 25 assists) in 36 games with the 15-and-under team during the 2018-19 season and then played with the 16-and-under team having 34 points (with 25 assists) in 29 games the following year.
Copponi has played in 19 games for the Golden Warriors (14-12-1) from North Andover, wearing No. 21, relying on his versatility and gaining the trust of Merrimack College coach Scott Borek to skate on the third and fourth lines, playing at every forward position.
Merrimack has been one of the most engaging teams in Hockey East this season, playing 14 games decided by the mere margin of one goal, winning six of those. Furthermore, the Golden Warriors have had five games postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19 protocol.
“Merrimack was a special place for me, it was one of my first options,” Copponi said of finding a new hockey home through the prep school pipeline of hockey recruiting. “Right away, I could see myself fitting in there,” he added. “It’s a small school, it’s not the big city school (BU, BC) that a lot of kids fancy themselves going to. Merrimack was a place that was best for me on and off the ice.”
Copponi has played at both right and left wing and at center for Merrimack.
“Merrimack would take me to the next level,” he said. “You’re pursuing a dream of playing professional hockey, playing in the NHL.”
Athletics has been a hallmark for the Copponi family. Dad John, a Catholic Memorial grad, was a two-year captain of the Bentley University football team. Mom, Debra, was a figure skater.
Copponi’s brothers Nick, a former URI track student-athlete, and Chris, now a Nichols College football player and a former three-sport Hornet captain, were football, hockey and lacrosse players at Mansfield High.
Copponi cannot count on two hands the number of broken windows in the house from firing pucks or tennis balls from impromptu games inside the home, in the driveway or on the street.
“There were a lot of holes and dents in walls too,” he chuckled. “There were puck marks everywhere — you can’t get enough of those memories, playing hockey as a kid.”
It might have been Mike Smith, “Uncle Mike,” who played hockey at American International College and had a brief whirl with the Boston Bruins, that introduced him to the game that became his passion.
“Uncle Mike was the front-runner, I kind of got thrown onto the ice as a kid and I’ve been going to the rink ever since,” Copponi said of his visits to virtually every hockey rink in New England, getting up at 5 a.m. for practice, existing on a diet of pretzels and hot chocolate at the rink’s concession stand, playing in three, four or five games during a weekend tournament.
As for his decision to stay at Mansfield High or acquire a change of scenery, he said it wasn’t something he planned.
“It wasn’t really a planned thing, it was kind of late in the summer, it kind of just happened,” Copponi said of making the decision between his sophomore and junior years at Mansfield High. “I was looking at options, what to do, where to go – if I should stay or if I should go,” he said of either remaining a Hornet, pursuing junior hockey full time or attending a prep school.
“Attending a prep school was kind of always in the back of my mind, but it was never something that I felt that I would actually pursue,” Copponi said. “After my freshman year at Mansfield, we kind of dug deeper into it, we did more research. A lot of people have helped me succeed and transition.”
During his sophomore year at Mansfield, Copponi was selected to the USA Hockey under-16 development camp in Michigan. That’s when he saw another door in the hockey world open, raising his own personal expectations.
“There was a big change from his freshman to his sophomore year,” said Balzarini, his Mansfield High coach. “He matured tremendously, you could see the potential that he had. Toward the second half of his sophomore year, he really turned it up, being a more disciplined player. Dexter was a good fit for him.”
The Catholic Memorial connection between Copponi’s dad and Dexter Southfield hockey coach Dan Donato (also a CM grad), a product of the Boston University hockey program, was formed.
“I didn’t want to go to a boarding school, so my dad kind of reached out to him,” Copponi said. He became a commuter, encountering daily traffic, the grind of an hour or more, sometimes less back and forth to school, to practice.
“I’ll admit it, it was a hard choice to leave Mansfield High,” Copponi said. “It was hard at first, but I was able to adjust — just the switch from driving three minutes down the road to an hour, sitting in traffic – it definitely was a lifestyle change. I would never regret the decision. It was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”
Copponi even considered CM, Boston College High, Xaverian and Lawrence Academy among others. “It was kind of the best of both words for me to go there,” Copponi said of Dexter Southfield. “All the people at the development camp told me that going that route (prep school) would help me a lot,” Copponi said.
“My first year, we got to the prep school finals (losing to Salisbury). My second year there wasn’t ideal, it was a COVID year, but we still ended up playing a bunch of games. From day one, I felt comfortable in that (prep school) situation. You surround yourself with good people – a lot of people allowed me to become successful to get to the next level.”
Copponi is now enduring the rigors of college hockey being played at its highest level, Hockey East having five teams ranked among the top 20 in the weekly polls. “That’s one of the reasons that I wanted to stay local,” Copponi said. “Every night is a battle, a lot of times it’s just one bounce of the puck that decides a game. We have a really deep team up front (18 forwards), so we have a lot of guys competing for spots.”
Borek told Copponi that being versatile presents him with the best chance of playing time, with a regular shift or with specialty teams.
Even in coach Mike Redding’s football program at Mansfield High or with a Hornet lacrosse stick in his hands, Copponi always felt at home at the rink.
“I fell in love with hockey since I was a little kid, there have been so many good memories,” he said. “My brothers all played high school hockey and youth hockey, so I was always at the rink as a kid. It was something that was always part of my life.”