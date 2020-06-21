WRENTHAM — The Hulbigs were assembled for the annual Father’s Day “Horseshoe Pitching Tournament.”
Unfortunately, Phil Hulbig was not in attendance to defend his streak of, at least, 22 consecutive championships.
That is, the late Bishop Feehan High hockey coach, somehow almost always finagled the rules, the final judgments, and the final reviews to be proclaimed “champion.”
It was fitting, that on the Father’s Day weekend, the Hulbig boys – Phil, Jr., Joey, Mike and Will – gathered together to keep the family festivity alive and to also commemorate their dad, who moved along to the rink in the heavens last week.
Hulbig proved to be a “father figure” to the endless string of youth hockey players that he mentored, and the Shamrocks aplenty, the student-athletes at Bishop Feehan High whom he coached.
Hulbig was a “Spitfire” all right, watching his grandchildren — almost all nine of them — play hockey at the Foxboro Sports Center, the home of the Spitfire youth program.
That is, Hulbig had a lot of spit and a lot of fire on many of the hockey benches that he commandeered as a youth and high school coach through the years.
Ask sons Phil (King Philip High), Joey (St. Sebastian’s Academy), Mike (Bishop Feehan 1996) or Will (Bishop Feehan 2001) about driving in the car with their dad to and from the hockey rink, the early-morning practices, the tournaments all over New England, or back after suffering a loss in a high school game.
It was almost fitting that on Father’s Day Sunday, the family shared many a hockey memory about their dad.
“Me and Joe won,” Mike Hulbig proclaimed of becoming the 2020 Hulbig Tournament titlists. “It was a big tradition that my dad passed on. The rules evolved over time; he was one to always pull some kind of thing out!”
The record will show that during the more than a decade of “spitting fire” with the Bishop Feehan High Shamrocks, Hulbig guided his skaters from Holcott Drive to 12 winning seasons, to 12 MIAA Tournaments, and to some 156 victories from the 2002-2015 seasons.
Before that though, Hulbig was coaching in the King Philip-Walpole youth program, the Junior Friars based in Providence, and the Junior Eagles based in North Smithfield, R.I.
“He was an all-around, good, perfect youth hockey coach,” Mike Hulbig said. “It was a tough balance at that age. He wanted kids to work hard and put everything that they had out there, but to also have fun doing it. He didn’t want to crush aspirations – he was really good at walking that line. He made the hard work seem fun.”
Son Phil lives in North Attleboro, son Joey lives in Foxboro, son Mike lives in Franklin, and son Will lives in North Attleboro, while daughter Melissa lives in Northboro.
Hulbig was the fourth in the line of head hockey coaches at Bishop Feehan. Walter Downarowicz got the Zamboni cranked up in the early 1970s, passing along the torch to Vin Fagone, who passed along the banner to Reid Braga. Hulbig was an assistant coach with Braga, and when he opted to relinquish the role, they handed the baton along to one of his assistants, Kevin Dunn.
“He was just a natural people person, a player’s coach,” said Joey Hulbig, the former Providence College Friar and Edmonton Oilers’ first-round draft pick. “People respected him. He wasn’t going to rah-rah just to rah-rah. When he spoke, people listened.”
Mike Hulbig skated with Bishop Feehan under the tutelage of Reid Braga when the elder Hulbig began serving as a volunteer assistant coach, and Will Hulbig actually played for his dad as a Shamrock. “I remember Reid asked him a lot of his opinions on how things were going,” Mike Hulbig recalled. “That kind of groomed him for being the head coach, that’s how it started.”
Hulbig was compassionate and caring on the bench, but ruled with authority in the locker room and on the bus rides.
Of course, Mike will never forget the time that an errant puck flew through the air during a Shamrock practice session and struck dad Phil squarely in the temple, resulting in a gushing of blood and a visit to the emergency room for stitches. True to hockey form, Hulbig was back at practice the next day.
“He ran a tight ship, he had his style – he conveyed to the players what he commanded of them,” Mike Hulbig added. “He was a master at bringing that passion for the game. For him, at the end of the day, that final buzzer, it was about having fun and winning.”
Hulbig never played a minute of hockey school hockey, either!
“He was a fan of hockey,” Mike Hulbig said of his father’s allegiance to the game.
Phil Hulbig attended Wentworth Institute and reigned over the family’s construction business for nearly four decades.
“It was like going full circle now, with my daughters in the Spitfire program and my son in the (South Shore) Kings program,” Joey Hulbig said. “A lot of the kids that my dad coached now have kids playing youth hockey. My dad would get a kick out of seeing those games.”
Joey Hulbig admits that his dad was a fair taskmaster. “He had his moments when he was upset, people knew it,” he said.
“Here’s a guy who didn’t play high school hockey, but he wanted his kids to find a path, and we chose hockey. It was an honor for him to coach at Bishop Feehan. It became a passion for him, it gave him a purpose, especially touching as many players as he did. That’s what made it special.
“On the ice, he expected a lot out of the kids,” Hulbig continued. “He wanted to make sure that they were acting appropriately off the ice and after hockey too. There were so many of his former players that came to the wake, and we were so impressed with how they carried themselves and how well they spoke about our father.
“That’s what it’s all about – that our father had an impact on how these kids turned out. My dad would have been proud of that!”
Of course, the Hulbig brothers can never ever forget the winters that Phil Hulbig took his tractor out with the snowblade propped to the front and would clear the freshly-laden snow on Lake Archer, the neighborhood “pond hockey” capital so that his boys and the neighborhood kids would be able to play hockey.
“In the summertime, it was all about swimming, but during the wintertime, it was all about the ice,” Mike Hulbig said. “He’d be out there plowing to make sure that the ice was there, that once we got back home from school we could spend as much time as possible on the ice.
“That was the genesis of hockey for us, the coaching for him. He gave us that opportunity to skate and play hockey, our family evolved around that. He put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into it and set up a spotlight for us too.
“There was a saying that when the Hulbigs were out skating on Lake Archer, the ice was safe – I don’t know if it was serendipity or what.”
And not once did the Hulbig Zamboni ever crash through the ice and submerge itself at the bottom of Lake Archer with many of the fish that he took from its waters!
