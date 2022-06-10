The Sun Chronicle 2021-22 Boys Basketball All-Star Team boasts a healthy mix of talented forwards and guards, all with high-caliber skill and difference-making abilities.
Attleboro High’s two senior Sun Chronicle All-Stars include different styles of players, with defensive-minded Evan Houle and strong post-man Alvin Harrison receiving honors. Houle averaged 11.4 points per game but was a focal point on the defensive end to help Attleboro stay strong on defense as the Bombardiers limited opponents to the third-fewest points per game (51.4) in the Hockomock League. Harrison, a 6-for-2 forward who was a walking mismatch all season, averaged nine points with seven boards while shooting 54% from the field. A strong player who was important on both ends of the court, he was often a clean-up man underneath for the Bombardiers.
Bishop Feehan’s Cooper Snead averaged 14.5 points per game with a season-high of 33. A quality shooter from 3-point range (53 triples, 34% shooter), the Shamrocks’ junior is a high-IQ player who has a quick release to generate a shot for a player of length. The Shamrocks’ leading scorer also rebounded well, averaging five boards a game.
Dighton-Rehoboth’s Ryan Oulette was a menace on the court, averaging 16 points and 13 rebounds to earn his Sun Chronicle All-Star nomination. One of the Falcons’ most consistent players every game, the 6-foot-6 senior forward was the clear focus point for opposing defenses, helping draw off the best defenders for opponents each game.
Foxboro senior Dylan Gordon and junior Alex Penders were a two-man wrecking crew this past season, feeding off of each other’s success and skills to help Foxboro succeed. Gordon finished third in the Hockomock race for highest average point total, scoring 18.7 points per game while also bringing in 7.4 rebounds a game. Penders led the Warriors in rebounds per game with 11.7 while also averaging 16.3 points a game on 51% shooting. He also led Foxboro in assists per game (3.3) and blocks per game (1.2) as a highly-skilled and interchangeable 1B to Penders’ at 1A.
King Philip’s all-star selection is Will Laplante, a three-level scorer who averaged 17.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists a game. The Warriors’ junior guard scored 22 points or morein over half of his games and made opponents uncomfortable with his ability to create shots and handle pressure scenarios.
One of the most all-around accomplished players among The Sun Chronicle All-Stars is Mansfield’s Matt Hyland, who averaged 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals a game. A pest on defense and a cant-lose assignment on defense, Hyland was in the running for Hockomock League MVP with his ability to take control of game. The Hornets’ senior guard finished his last career high school game with a triple double of 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against Norwood in the MIAA Div. 2 state tourney Round of 16.
Adding to Mansfield’s success as the No. 2 team in its division, Hornets’ fellow Sun Chronicle All-Star Chris Hill also had a quality season. Owning a different pace of play from his teammate Hyland, Hill scored an average of 13.5 points per game with 7.5 rebounds.The junior netted 20 or more points in a game five times when Hyland was either out or getting locked up on defense.
Nobody played more, or scored more, for North Attleboro this past season than senior guard Brody Rosenberg to earn Sun Chronicle All-Star distinction. North Attleboro’s co-captain averaged 12.9 points a game, facing double- or triple-coverage as a quality shooter from deep. After emerging on the high school scene as a 3-point shooter, Rosenberg evolved his game to all levels, and was an undisputed leader for the Rocketeers later on in his career.
The area’s leading scorer this past season on the boys’ court was Sun Chronicle All-Star Justin Marando from Norton. The creative senior shooter for the Lancers averaged 19 points per game on 56% shooting from the field while shooting 39% from beyond the arc. The Tri-Valley League MVP turned in a highlight performance in the MIAA Div. 3 quarterfinals, scoring 28 points, 25 of which came in the first half, in Norton’s Div. 3 Elite Eight win over Old Rochester.
Rounding out The Sun Chronicle All-Stars is Seekonk’s leading scorer and do-it-all sophomore Jason Andrews. A unanimous South Coast Conference All-Star this past season, the Warriors guard averaged 17.7 points per game with 7.0 rebounds. In the season finale for the Warriors, he capped off a memorable campaign with a game-high 36 points, closing a season where he shouldered the load of Seekonk’s responsibilities