The Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk High boys hockey team picked up where it left off in the 2020-21 season when the squad earned its first-ever South Coast Conference championship.
This past season, the Falcons skaters continued their string of success en route to a 21-2 record and a MIAA Division 3 state tournament berth, resulting in four D-R/Seekonk players leading the roster of The Sun Chronicle 2021-22 Boys Hockey All-Star Team.
Seekonk senior forward Devin Dailey and junior center Liam Fecteau, who recorded 60-plus points apiece, are joined by Dighton-Rehoboth’s junior center Noah Bastis and sophomore goalie Samuel Bastis among 19 Sun Chronicle All-Stars.
There are four programs that boast three representatives each, including Bishop Feehan, Foxboro, King Philip and North Attleboro.
The Warriors of King Philip, who were eliminated from the postseason by eventual Division 1 champion St. John’s Prep after earning five wins in eight Hockomock League contests, are represented by sophomore standout Brad Guden, senior points leader Shaun Fitzpatrick and first-time Sun Chronicle defenseman selection Nolan Feyler.
Foxboro High senior captains Jack Watts and Matt Grace, along with fellow classmate forward Ben Ricketts, are Sun Chronicle All-Stars from the MIAA Tournament-qualifying Warriors, who compiled a .500 regular season.
Coach Kyle Heagney’s North Attleboro High Rocketeers won six of their nine game against Hockomock League opponents — outscoring them 39-15 — to qualify for the MIAA Division 2 state tourney. North Attleboro is represented by points leader Nik Kojoian (12 goals, 25 assists) along with forwards Nick Longa (18 goals) and Mark Ayvazyan (16 goals).
Bishop Feehan High has its own trio of Sun Chronicle All-Stars in forwards Thomas Franzosa (26 points) and Ryan Deveney (21 points), along with goaltender Ryan D’Amato.
Rounding out The Sun Chronicle roster are Mansfield High senior forwards Kyle Oakley, who led the Hockomock League in scoring with 21 goals, and Dillon Benoit, along with Attleboro High goaltender Nick Piazza, who had a dozen games with 40 or more stops for the Bombardiers.