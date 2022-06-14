The Bishop Feehan High boys swimming team offered some of the biggest highlights in the pool this past season, and was rewarded by an area-best four selections to The Sun Chronicle 2021-22 Boys Swimming All-Star Team.
The Shamrocks put their best performances together in the postseason with a second-place finish at South Sectionals before claiming third in the MIAA Division 1 State Meet.
A major reason behind that team success were the performances of the program’s Sun Chronicle All-Stars, including seniors Nate Coleman, Ryan Shute, Ryan Schmitt and Erik Watka.
All swam a leg for the state championship 200 medley relay team while also showcasing their individual strengths. Coleman and Shute each won two different individual state titles, as well, making them MIAA Division 1 state champions in three events.
The Bombardiers are well-represented after a season in which the program went unbeaten in dual meets at 6-0, and 5-0 in the Hockomock League for the best record in the Kelley Rex Division.
Attleboro, which went on to finish as runner-up behind Sharon High at the Hockomock League Championships, is represented by three Sun Chronicle All-Stars in senior captain Matt Marcil, along with sophomores Benjamin Connors and Ryan Connors.
Rounding out the Sun Chronicle All-Star roster are North Attleboro High senior captain Colin Monahan, Mansfield High senior captain Rico Palanza, Foxboro High sophomore Bennett Franciosi and King Philip’s Matthew Gough each represented from their respective programs.