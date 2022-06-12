One could say that the success of The Sun Chronicle 2021-22 Girls Basketball All-Star Team hangs in the balance.
Five area high school squads are represented by two players apiece on The Sun Chronicle All-Star roster — Attleboro, Bishop Feehan, Foxboro, Mansfield and Norton.
The Bombardiers boast a pair of seniors in Meghan Gordon and Lindsey Perry. Gordon had the fourth-best scoring average in the Hockomock League at 16.8 points while grabbing 10 boards per game. On top of that, she moved the ball well, averaging five assists in an offense that saw her receive much of the attention inside the arc. Perry ran Attleboro’s offense at point guard. A hard-nosed player who often was diving for loose balls, she had a team-high 12 assists per game while averaging eight rebounds and 9.6 points in addition to being a strong leader who controlled the pace and speed of the offense.
They are joined by Bishop Feehan’s Camryn Fauria and Lydia Mordarski. Fauria, a lengthy 6-foot-tall senior, was a threat from any area, averaging 15.5 points and six rebounds a game. She shot 46% from inside the arc and was a go-to player for the Shamrocks and head coach Amy Dolores. Alongside her is Mordarski, a ball-mover and guard for the Shamrocks. She hit 40 3-point tries, averaging 12.5 points and three steals each time out. The tandem helped lead Feehan to the Div. 1 state quarterfinals and a 21-3 record.
Foxboro’s two Sun Chronicle selections are team co-MVPs Kailey Sullivan and Camryn Collins. The young duo had a strong impact for the Warriors, with Sullivan scoring 15.1 points per game as a freshman facilitator of the ball at guard. Collins, a sophomore, averaged 13.4 points and was a hard defensive assignment due to her strength and quickness in getting to the basket. Both were in the top 10 in scoring in the Hockomock League, and will share the backcourt again next fall for Foxboro.
Junior Abby Wager and sophomore Kara Santos both had Sun Chronicle All-Star seasons for Mansfield as two complementary pieces for the Hornets. Wager’s two-way ability made her a problem for defenders, giving head coach Heather McPherson a lot of flexibility in her usage. The junior averaged 13 points and had 51 blocked shots. Santos’ 11 points per game usually came from beneath the basket, where she averaged seven rebounds. An “old-school post player,” according to McPherson, Santos was a disciplined forward who played beyond her years as a sophomore last season.
Norton also has a pair of Sun Chronicle All-Stars who complemented each other with sophomore Emma Cochrane and junior Taryn Fierri. Both Tri-Valley League All-Star selections, Cochrane was the leading scorer on the Lancers with 254 points, averaging 11.5 per game. She also brought in 6.6 rebounds a night, with 3.5 of the total coming off the offensive glass. The Lancers’ MVP also had 73 assists and 83 steals as an all-around threat on the floor. Fierri was Norton’s second-leading scorer at 10.4 points a night. She also led the team in defensive rebounds, assists and blocks. The defensive-minded guard averaged nine rebounds while swatting aside 40 shots (1.8 a game) and collecting 85 assists (3.9 a game). She also had 51 steals, averaging 2.3 as a menace on defense.
King Philip senior Olivia LaFond was a post player who averaged a double-double in her final season with 10 points and 10 rebounds a game. A threat from three levels on the offensive end, she drew much of the attention from opponents while teammate Emily Sawyer reaped the benefits in games. The 6-foot LaFond was a clean-up crew inside for KP, using her size and length as an advantage for nightly mismatches.
Dighton-Rehoboth’s Ella Damon makes The Sun Chronicle All-Star squad as a junior captain who was the second-leading scorer in the South Coast Conference. She averaged 14 points with 3.5 assists and four steals each time out. A finisher at the rim who had game-changing defensive skills, Damon was in the conversation for league MVP.
North Attleboro senior Summer Doherty was a shooter who averaged 11.3 points with 28 assists and 24 steals to her credit last season. Doherty was used heavily in a variety of roles, with Rocketeers coach Nikki Lima using her in any spot when something needed to be done. An undisputed leader on the court and in the locker room, Doherty topped North in playing time with 506 minutes on the hardwood last season.
Seekonk’s Kate Leinson rounds out The Sun Chronicle All-Stars as a player who was a do-it-all type for the Warriors. The senior averaged 11.3 points in 20 games played, scoring 226 points on the season. The South Coast Conference All-Star was a four-year varsity veteran for the Warriors who led by example.