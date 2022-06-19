Norton High’s four Sun Chronicle Gymnastics All-Stars were dominant in every meet this past season, leading the Lancers to a Tri-Valley League Championship and an undefeated season. Zoe Duran. Emma Lehan, Lizzie Lehan and Caroline LaSalle were all instrumental in Norton’s most successful year in program history, seeing them score 140 points in seven straight meets.
Duran was the senior centerpiece for the Lancers, taking top-three finishes in multiple events at the Tri-Valley Championships, qualifying for the State Meet and the New England Individual Championships in the all-around, and placing third out of 93 entrants at the New England Championships in the uneven bars.
The twin sister combo of Emma Lehan and Lizzie Lehan were also instrumental for Norton, both earning Sun Chronicle all-star recognition. Emma broke a school record with a 9.5 or higher on three separate events six times across the season. She also qualified for the state and New England meets in the all-around and took sixth on the beam at New Englands.
Lizzie Lehan qualified for the State Meet and New England Meet as well as an individual on the floor exercise and uneven bars.
LaSelle, a senior, placed first in the vault at the Tri-Valley League Championship and qualified in the event for the state individual championship as the fourth seed, but was unable to compete due to injury. She scored a 9.4 or higher in every meet on the vault on the season.
Attleboro has five Sun Chronicle All-Stars who posted strong seasons, with Juliana Baldani, Alyvia Bessette, Caroline DiMarco, Madison Fuscaldo and Laila Butler all in the top of the Hockomock League for their respective events.
Baldani was versatile for Attleboro in her senior season, competing in four events — the vault, the uneven bars, floor exercises and the beam, where she earned the state individual meet, placing sixth. She also qualified for the New England Championships and was selected to Team Masschusetts for the Senior Nationals.
Bessette was a state qualifier for Attleboro, but did much of her damage at the Hockomock League Championships where the junior placed fourth on the vault and bars, and was second on the floor.
Dimarco was a four-event freshman for Attleboro, winning the bars event in the Hockomock League Championships while taking fifth on the floor and sixth on the beam as she qualified for the state individual meet.
Fuscaldo was another quad-event competitor for Attleboro, taking third on bars, fourth on beam and fourth on the floor at the Hockomock League Meet as a sophomore and qualified for the state individual meet.
Fellow sophomore Sun Chronicle All-Star Gianna Solbo was the only North Attleboro High individual to score in the top-five for all-around events at the Hockomock League meet, placing third against Davenport foes.
Mansfield freshman Bridget Boni rounds out the Sun Chronicle All-Stars, placing third in the all-around among Kelley Rex opponents in the Hockomock League Championships.