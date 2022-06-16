Boasting some of the best lines in the state, along with hard-working skaters and stalwart goalies, The Sun Chronicle 2021-22 Girls Hockey All-Star Team is dominated by King Philip Regional High's four stalwart selections on the ice.
The Warriors are represented by three of their most potent scorers — Kelly Holmes, Morgan Cunningham and Sydney O'Shea, who went 1-2-3 in the Hockomock League's scoring race this past season — along with junior goaltender Mallory Johnston.
Holmes led the league and team in scoring with 48 points, scoring 23 goals with 25 assists. Her ability to dish it out and score was paired with Cunningham's scoring prowess, which saw her lead the team in goals with 25 while also adding 14 assists. The third of the forwards selected include Sydney O'Shea, who finished third in the league's scoring race with 32 points, 14 goals and 18 assists. A tough foechecker who also can bring speed, she was the third on a line that scored 119 points as one of the most dangerous pairings in the state.
Johnston posted a goals against average just under two at 1.95 while she went 15-4 in net with a save percentage of 92% this past season.
Bishop Feehan and the Mansfield/Oliver Ames/Foxboro co-op team have three selections apiece with Avery Blanchard, Grace Nelson and Caitlin Kelley showing for the Shamrocks and Jessica Widdop, Kylie O'Keefe and Cammy Shanteler representing Mansfield/OA/Foxboro.
The Shamrocks racked up 11 wins and were led in goal by Blanchard, who recorded four shutouts with a goals against average of 2.39. To add to her impressive junior season, she only learned to skate when she was a freshman, making her feat as a reliable backstop for Bishop Feehan all the more impressive.
Teammate Grace Nelson's speed was always on display, not needing many strides to reach her max speed. A team-leading 17 goals with eight assists made Nelson a focal point on offense with her coast-to-cast ability paired with a high IQ hockey sense, knowing when to pass at the right time or bring it into the zone herself. Another skater for Feehan that was a problem for opponents was Kelley, a strong sophomore who was very successful in the faceoff dot. She finished the season with nine goals and 14 assists as a top-six forward for Feehan.
Among the three all-star selections for the Mansfield/Oliver Ames/Foxboro co-op team, Widdop is the second goalie on The Sun Chronicle All-Star roster. She started out her career a skater, but stepped up in net when the team didn't have a goalie entering the season. A leader by example and a silent type of captain, Widdop had a save percentage of .838 with a goals against average of 4.61 for the co-op last year.
O'Keefe's season ended with 20 points while also being the model captain for the co-op with nine goals and 11 assists, both of which led the team. Shanteler's season saw her confidence rise her sophomore season progressed, finishing with seven goals and nine assists.