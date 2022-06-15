The Bishop Feehan High girls swimming team claimed a sixth-place finish at MIAA Division 1 States following a seventh-place finish in the South Sectionals. For their efforts this past season, the Shamrocks earn the distinction of boasting an area-best four selections to The Sun Chronicle 2021-22 Girls Swimming All-Star Team.
Shamrocks senior Jill Carline concluded her career as a state champion in the 100 and 200 freestyles while junior Julia Pelchat also was crowned a state champion in the 50 freestyle. Those two are joined by Feehan sophomore Brooke Silvia and Maddy Fitzgerald, who each helped out in the Shamrock relays in addition to their individual responsibilities as Sun Chronicle All-Stars.
Attleboro High and Norton High are both represented by a trio of swimmers. Attleboro freshman phenom Zuri Ferguson, a state champion in the 100 backstroke and the Hockomock League MVP, was the Bombardiers’ key to success while Ella Lynch-Bartek and Sydney Dorval also were recognized as Hockomock All-Stars.
Tri-Valley League All-Stars Ally Jacques and Anna Pescod are joined by Sarah Pescod in representing the Lancers, who finished 13th in the South Sectionals.
The Warriors of Seekonk High have a pair of well-deserving Sun Chronicle All-Stars in Olympian Jayla Pina and South Coast Conference record-setter Addison Abreu. Pina, who was runner-up in two events at the state meet, claimed a South Sectional crown in the 100 breaststroke. Both Pina and Abreu were crucial in the Warriors finishing third at the sectional meet, and ninth in the Division 2 state meet.
King Philip Regional High is represented by Hockomock League champion Flannery Miller and two-time Sun Chronicle selection Rachel Bailer.
Mansfield High also features a pair of representatives on The Sun Chronicle All-Star squad with Hockomock League diving champion Caitlin Zajac, along with senior captain and All-Hockomock honoree Sofia Seifert.
North Attleboro High’s Sophia Roukhadze and Foxboro High’s Megan Lathrop each represent their programs on the roster of Sun Chronicle All-Stars.