There was plenty of hardware to go around between the 14 grapplers representing The Sun Chronicle 2021-22 Wrestling All-Star Team for the winter campaign.
Two programs — North Attleboro High and Norton High — finished as sectional finalists in Division 2 Central and Division 3 South, respectively, while Foxboro High had the single-most sectional champions of any program in the area.
Four sectional champions from Foxboro: Max Kornbluth, Ryan Addeche, James Fraser and Adam Addeche, are also Sun Chronicle All-Stars. The Warriors took a fourth-place finish in the Div. 3 South Sectional before claiming seventh at the Div. 3 State Meet.
North Attleboro High is represented by three wrestlers — Keysun Wise, sectional champion Greg Berthiaume, Chris Galligan – as the Rocketeers finished the regular season 14-6 en route to a third-place finish in the highly competitive Hockomock League, a runner-up finish in the sectional and a 10th-place finish in Div. 2.
The depth of Norton High helped the Lancers finish as runner up for the Div. 3 South Sectional crown, with six Lancers placing either second or third. Norton, which was named co-champion of the Tri-Valley League with a 15-7 team record, is represented on The Sun Chronicle All-Stars roster by Anthony Tripolone, Calvin Lyons and Nolan Winfield on this year’s edition of all-stars after finishing 10th in Div. 3.
The Warriors of King Philip Regional High (9-5) took third in the Div. 2 Central Sectional and seventh in Div. 2 behind the performances of sectional champion Daniel Nineve and State Meet finalist Will Conniff.
Rounding out The Sun Chronicle All-Stars are Mansfield High junior Colton Johnson and senior Max Farley. Colton was among the two representatives of the Hornet program after winning the Div. 2 Central Sectional title while Farley placed in both the South Sectional and State Meet. The Hornets saved their best for the postseason with a fourth-place finish at the sectional meet.