The Hockomock League’s Davenport Division Most Valuable Player and mound standout Dennis Colleran, along with three of his teammates from the division champion North Attleboro High baseball team, highlight the selections to The Sun Chronicle 2021 Baseball All-Star Team.
Colleran, who will attend Northeastern University in the fall and is pitching for the Worcester Bravehearts of the Futures League this summer, is joined on The Chronicle All-Star Team by fellow Rocketeers Jared Penta, Danny Curran and Derek Maceda.
Accompanying them are five Shamrocks from Bishop Feehan High and three players apiece from King Philip Regional High and Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High. Attleboro High, Foxboro High and Norton High each have two Sun Chronicle All-Stars among the area’s elite baseball players for the season along with Mansfield High junior pitcher-outfielder Anthony Sacchetti.
A dozen seniors anchor the Sun Chronicle squad, with the six teams represented having combined to win seven postseason games in the MIAA Tournament this spring.
Leading the way among the Sun Chronicle selections is the hard-throwing Colleran, who went 6-0 with a 0.37 ERA. The right-hander allowed only 17 hits over 43-plus innings on the mound while striking out 76 for Coach Mike Hart’s Rocketeers, winners of 12 games and MIAA Division 2 South Sectional semifinalists.
Multi-talented Big Red teammate Penta was a Hockomock League All-Star and batted .433. Curran and Maceda had breakout campaigns in their first varsity seasons, with Curran hitting .364 and going 3-0 on the hill. Maceda was among the best batters in the Hockomock League, with a league-leading .458 batting average and 22 hits.
Bishop Feehan coach Erik Everton’s Shamrocks won 12 games to reach the Division 2 South quarterfinal, thanks to his five Sun Chronicle All-Stars, who will all be playing baseball in college. Senior two-sport star Mike Hutchins (St. Lawrence) hit .310 and posted a 3-1 pitching record; infielder Justin Neidel (Westfield State) batted .362; infielder Tyler Ahmed (Clemson) compiled 15 hits and 15 RBI; infielder Kevin Barrera (UMass Amherst) batted .392l and Brendan Flaven (Endicott) hit a team-leading .541 at the plate.
Dighton-Rehoboth finished second in the South Coast Conference and was a Division 2 South quarterfinalist behind the production of the Falcons’ trio of juniors — infielder Myles Mendoza (.347, 15 runs), infielder Mason Kulpa (.375, 13 runs) and outfielder Jayden LaFleur (.385, 14 RBI).
King Philip reached the Division 1 South Sectional with key contributions from senior catcher Conor Cooke, Team MVP infielder Shawn Legere and super sophomore Ryan “Rudy” Gately. The Brown University-bound Cooke hit .333 and drove in 11 runs; Legere was an on-base machine, batting .373, drawing 17 walks and stealing 15 bases; while Gately was a two-way threat with his bat (.341) and arm on the mound (5-0).
Attleboro also made the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional, led by team MVP and Sun Chronicle All-Star Bailey Camacho, who hit .333, and Matt McMahon, who batted .340. Foxboro also have a pair of Sun Chronicle All-Stars in multi-sport sophomore standout Ryan LeClair (.326, eight RBI with two outs) and Sean O’Leary (.370). Norton is represented by Tri-Valley League Pitcher of the Year James Partridge (1.56 ERA, 53 strikeouts) and smooth-fielding shortstop Joe Fasolino (.373).
