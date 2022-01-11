Having staked its claim to the Catholic Central League Championship, the Bishop Feehan High boys’ cross country team was among the best of the best in the assembled field for the MIAA Division 1-C Meet in Wrentham, coming away with third place.
Three members of the Shamrocks’ team — seniors Jack Bernier and Patrick Healey, along with junior Casey Gorhan, highlight the selections to The Sun Chronicle 2021 Boys Cross Country All- Star Team.
Joining the Bishop Feehan trio among the area’s most accomplished runners are South Coast Conference Meet champ Zak Laverdiere of Seekonk High, Norton High’s fleet-footed sophomore Andrew McConnell and five of the top 15 finishers at the Hockomock League Championship Meet.
Coach Bob L’Homme’s Shamrocks received a remarkable individual championship season from Healey, who won the CCL and Division 1-C Meet by nine seconds. Gorhan and Bernier finished fourth and ninth, respectively, at the CCL Meet, while going 14th and 35th, respectively, at the Division 1-C Meet.
Laverdiere not only dominated the SCC Meet, but was also second at the MIAA Division 3-A meet, outdistancing a pair of runners by three seconds for the spot. The Lancers’ McConnell was seventh at the Division 2-C Meet and 31st at the MIAA State Meet.
Mansfield High senior captain Chris Leonard was tops among all area boys’ distance runners at the Hockomock League Meet, gaining Sun Chronicle All-Star acclaim by finishing sixth in Wrentham, then taking 30th in the Division 1-B Meet. Leonard was followed to the finish line at the Hockomock Meet by a pair of King Philip Warriors and Sun Chronicle All-Stars, Nate Sylven and Max Miller, who took the No. 9 and 13 spots, respectively. Both Warriors also ran in the Division 1-B Meet.
Attleboro High senior Lee Casstevens, the No. 15 finisher at the Hockomock League Championship and a top-75 finisher at the Division 1 Meet, is a Sun Chronicle All-Star, along with North Attleboro High’s Griffin Gouck and Foxboro High’s Nick Ohlson, the No. 12 and No. 25 finishers at the Hockomock League Championship.
