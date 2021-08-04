The Foxboro High and King Philip Regional High Warriors topped the ranks in area boys’ lacrosse this season and highlight the selections to The Sun Chronicle 2021 Boys Lacrosse All-Star Team, with each squad garnering five selections apiece.
Coach Matt Noone’s Warriors from Foxboro, the winners of 11 matches and quarterfinalists in the MIAA Division 2 East Sectional, are represented by high-scoring attackers Connor Noone and Lincoln Moore, along with a trio of dynamic defenders, Tom Sharkey, Dylan Kerrigan and Nick Penders.
Coach Hal Bean’s King Philip Warriors, who won nine matches and qualified for the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional, are represented by high-scoring attackers Sam Mattson, Paul MacDonald and Sean Crowther, along with a pair of able-bodied defenders, goalie James Boldy and David Lawler.
The Foxboro High Warriors finished second in the Davenport Division of the Hockomock League, scoring the second most goals (182) overall in the league and allowing the third fewest (102).
In their first varsity seasons, both Noone (78 points with 41 goals) and Moore (38 goals) flourished for Foxboro. Penders, a senior captain was a faceoff specialist for Foxboro, while Kerrigan became an All Hockomock League defender. Sharkey, another All Hockomock League pick was a two-way, offense (21 goals) and defense player of impact.
The King Philip Warriors finished second in the Kelley-Rex Division of the Hockomock League, having scored the fourth most and allowing the fourth fewest goals overall among the league members.
Mattson was a senior three-year starter for King Philip who tallied 40 goals while Crowther, a junior compiled 58 points with 40 goals. Boldy, in his first varsity season, owned a 6.0 goals against mark and a 72 percent save percentage. Lawler was regarded as one of the best two-way midfielders in the league, while scoring 36 goals and MacDonald was the offensive spark plug, totaling 45 points with 29 assists.
Mansfield High and North Attleboro High each boast three Sun Chronicle All-Stars along with four members from Bishop Feehan High.
Attleboro High and Dighton-Rehoboth have two players each named among the area’s elite players. Attlebor’s defensive anchor and Hockomock League All-Star Harry Wheaton, along with team offensive MVP and 38-goal scorer Carter Shelton, represent the Bombardiers. From Dighton-Rehoboth, senior 32-goal scorer Wyatt Nastar and junior 30-goal scorer Bryce Downs, both South Coast Conference All-Stars, are also Sun Chronicle All-Stars.
Catholic Central League finalists Bishop Feehan, which posted 10 wins, boasts Sun Chronicle All-Stars in CCL All-Star goalkeeper Owen Fitzgerald, CCL South Division MVP and 37-goal scoring whiz Craig Scharland, senior defensive force Derek McLean and fellow defender, sophomore Mason Koloski.
Mansfield’s 26-goal scoring senior midfielder and team catalyst Nico Holmes joins The Sun Chronicle Al-Star Team along with junior defensive force Mark DeGirolamo and junior short-stick midfielder Xander Holmes.
From MIAA Division 2 East quarterfinalist North Attleboro, senior team defensive MVP Tyler Sarro and prolific junior attackers, 46-goal scorer Matt Antonetti and 41-point taker Connor Rupert, are Sun Chronicle All-Stars.
