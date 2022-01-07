Having good players usually gives way to good seasons on the pitch, and not surprisingly, Bishop Feehan High, which went undefeated during the Central Catholic League regular season, and Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High, which also had an undefeated campaign as the South Coast Conference champion, boast four members each on The Sun Chronicle 2021 Boys Soccer All-Star Team.
The Shamrocks, the CCL runners-up this past season, have four seniors on the Sun Chronicle roster, led by talented senior goalkeeper James Breckner, a two-year varsity starter who was a CCL All-Star with seven shutouts and a 1.14 goals-against average; along with senior captain Tate Demond, an Eastern Mass. Soccer Coaches Association All-State selection; senior CCL All-Star midfielder Matt Lipkind, and Craig Scharland, a two-year varsity forward, who had five goals and 10 assists.
The Falcons’ feature a senior quartet, including three-year varsity starter at forward and team captain Reece Cordeiro, fellow captain and three-year starter at center back Bryce Downs, senior team captain and 30-goal scorer Kevin Smith, and senior midfielder Marc Thaler. D-R won all 12 of its league games along with compiling a 17-2 overall record and reaching the MIAA Divison 3 State Tournament quarterfinals.
The Hockomock League is well-represented on The Sun Chronicle Boys Soccer All-Star Team with the Mansfield Hornets, who were the Kelley-Rex division runner-up with an 8-4-4 regular-season mark, boasting four senior selections. They include defensive stalwarts Dylan Buchanan at center back and Mike Caridi, Hockomock League All-Star and team-leading scorer Matt Hyland, and goalkeeper Jack Lasbury-Casey, who ranked fourth in the league with a 0.83 goals-against average.
Attleboro High has a couple of Sun Chronicle Honorable Mentions from last season, who are Sun Chronicle All-Star this year. Sophomore Hockomock League All-Star midfielder Alex Vecchioli was the Bombardiers’ MVP and senior defender Cashel Stuger, an EMSCA No. 3 player and league all-star despite missing six games with a concussion. They are joined by junior midfielder Esvin Morales, a team captain and league all-star.
King Philip Regional High senior captains Stephen Griffin and Sean McCarthy established solid seasons for the Warriors and are honored with Sun Chronicle All-Star selections. Griffin was voted the Warriors’ co-MVP while the versatile McCarthy was a Hockomock Leagin All-Star and senior captain. Joining them is Tommy Lomuscio, King Philip’s leading points producer as a sophomore.
For the Warriors of Foxboro High, senior 11-goal scorer Matt Angelini and senior goalkeeper Derek Axon (1.30 goals-against average) make The Sun Chronicle All-Star squad while senior Hockomock League All-Star center back Brody Rosenberg and league all-star Connor Ward represent North Attleboro High. Rounding out the 24-man area roster are Norton High sophomore sensation Leonardo Lopes and Seekonk High junior Collin Peterson.
