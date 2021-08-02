Senior leadership and senior experience made the difference for the Mansfield High boys’ tennis team in 2021.
With a trio of seniors, each of whom stood on the courts at Memorial Park as sophomore members of the varsity team two years ago, the Hornets captured the No. 2 spot in the Kelley-Rex Division of the Hockomock League and qualified for the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional.
Four members of Mansfield coach Gary Belastock’s squad highlight the selections to The Sun Chronicle 2021 Boys Tennis All-Star Team.
Senior captains Nikhil Lankipalle and Dheeraj Valluru, along with classmate Kai Schirmacher, join with fabulous freshman and No. 1 singles player Kailash Elumelai as Mansfield High’s representatives on The Sun Chronicle 2021 Boys Tennis All-Star roster of the area’s elite players.
The Hornets are joined on The Sun Chronicle Team by a pair of Rocketeers from North Attleboro High, a pair of Bishop Feehan High Shamrocks, two Dighton-Rehoboth Falcons and a pair of King Philip Regional High Warriors.
North Attleboro’s Sun Chronicle selections, senior singles players Jonah Manso and Sam Gallagher, earned seven and 10 wins, respectively, at the No. 1 and 2 spots. Both were members of the Rocketeers’ 2018 Kelley-Rex Division championship team.
Bishop Feehan High’s No. 1 doubles team of James Mallon and Logan Gallagher captured 10 wins in their first season as a tandem and helped the Shamrocks advance to the Catholic Central League title match.
Dighton-Rehoboth High’s representatives on The Sun Chronicle Boys Tennis All-Star Team are the Anghinetti brothers. Peter and David. The Anghinetti siblings, a senior and a freshman, played at the No. 1 and 2 singles spots, respectively, for the seven-win Falcons. Peter Anghinetti was unbeaten in all eight of his contested matches, while David Anghinetti fashioned a 7-1 record in his rookie season.
Winning six of seven matches to close the season and qualify for the MIAA Tournament, King Philip Regional High had singles players Nick Putney and Brady Jannell selected as Sun Chronicle All-Stars. Putney, a two-year veteran at No. 1 singles, won eight matches, while Jannell moved up from doubles play as a freshman to win eight matches at No. 2 singles.The Hornets posted the fourth most wins overall (10) of any Hockomock League member, tying for the second most (eight) in divisional competition.
Mansfield was right there on the competitive edge among the best teams in the Hockomock League with Franklin, Sharon and Canton.
For the Hornets, Elumelai moved into the No. 1 singles spot and took nine wins, being in the handful of truly elite players in the Hockomock League. The Hornets won seven matches by 5-0 scores this season in proving the balance and depth of the roster. The Northeastern University-bound Valluru captured nine wins at the No. 2 singles position.
Lankipalle and Schirmacher combined talents as Mansfield’s No. 1 doubles team and posted nine wins, but even more impressive were their academic laurels as they will attend the University of Virginia and the University of Chicago, respectively.
“Those are bright, bright kids,” Belastock said of his multi-dimensional roster. “The tennis kids in Mansfield are pretty impressive. They have really good attitudes, nobody seems to feel the pressure. Tennis is a great outlet for them to balance off their academics and all of the other stuff they do. They really want to win, but they’re not hard on themselves.”
