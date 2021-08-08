Local athletes were grateful this spring to be able to participate in outdoor track and field competition for the first time in a couple of years after the Covid-19 pandemic wiped out last spring’s season.
Hockomock League rivals Mansfield High and North Attleboro High dominate The Sun Chronicle 2021 Boys Outdoor Track and Field All-Star Team, with the Hornets accounting for five athletes on the team, while the Rocketeers boast four selections, including three seniors.
Mansfield senior Jake Wall was a force for the Hockomock League runners-up, as he earned a state championship in the long jump in June with a personal-best jump, which followed his triumph in the league meet as well. But Wall was not limited to long-jump heroics. He was also undefeated during the season in the 100 and 200 meters along with the 110 hurdles.
Teammate Trevor Flint was the top points-getter for the Hornets in the distance events where he shined in the mile, two-mile, and the relay team, while fellow Sun Chronicle All-Star Dylan Buchanan was second on the squad in points earned, specializing in the hurdles events, the long jump, and the relays. Chris Leonard was invaluable to the Hornets in the distance events.
North Attleboro High boasts four Sun Chronicle All-Stars after the Rocketeers finished tied for third at the year-end Hockomock League meet.
All four North Attleboro athletes are incredibly versatile and multi-event stars with senior captain Andrew McInnis (110 hurdles, 200 and 400 hurdles, relay), Matthew Penta (200 and 400 meters, javelin, relays), Colby Feid (100 meters, javelin, long jump, high jump, relay) and sophomore sensation Nathan Shultz (100, 200, long jump, high jump).
Bishop Feehan High and King Philip Regional High each have a pair of Sun Chronicle All-Star selections. The Shamrocks got terrific seasons from a pair of underclassmen — junior Patrick Healey, who won the CCL crown in the mile and shined in the two-mile, along with sophomore Jon Mignacca, who was spectacular in the high jump, long jump, and triple jump in his first season for Bishop Feehan.
Hockomock League All-Stars Noah Hurd and Jovan Joseph were dubbed by King Philip track coach Scott Kramer as the Warriors’ “Unsung Hero” and “MVP,” respectively. Hurd was a runner-up in the 800 meters at the league meet and ran the 400 during the regular season. Joseph won the 400 meters at the Hockomock League Championship meet, and accrued points in the 800, the long jump, and the triple jump.
Norton High senior Paul Wisnaskas closed out a great varsity career with another spectacular season for the Lancers, shattering four school marks and ending the season ranked No. 1 in the 100 and 440 hurdles, the long jump, and the triple jump in the Tri-Valley League. The Northeastern-bound senior also earned points in the discus and javelin. Wisnaskas leaves Norton with seven spring-track school records overall.
Attleboro High javelin thrower Ethan Gattoni, who won the Div. 1 South Sectional championship with a personal-best throw, and versatile Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High athlete Brodie Jacques, who starred in the 100, the high jump, the long jump, and the 4x100 relay for the Falcons, round out The Sun Chronicle’s 2021 Boys Outdoor Track and Field All-Star Team.
