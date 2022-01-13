It would be a dandy of a round-robin tournament among the area’s elite field hockey teams — the 15-win Foxboro High Warriors, the 13-win Dighton-Rehoboth High Falcons, the 12-win Bishop Feehan High Shamrocks and the 12-win King Philip High Warriors.
The quartet of schools highlight the selections to The Sun Chronicle 2021 Field Hockey All-Star Team.
The Collins sisters — Kate and Mary — along with Valerie Beigel, Jen Gallagher and Mya Waryas represent Coach Melissa Bordieri’s Foxboro Warriors among The Sun Chronicle Field Hockey All-Stars. Joining them are King Philip’s Sydney O’Shea, Molly Piller, Kelly Holmes, Lily Brown and Mara Boldy under Coach Lisa Cropper.
The Catholic Central League champion Shamrocks, coached by Betsy D’Ambrosio, also have five Sun Chronicle All-Stars with Bishop Feehan senior forward Belle Ouellette, 14-goal scorer Kate Murphy, 25-point producer Ava Meehan, senior captain Grace Klingaman and junior defensive sweeper Sam Buonaccorsi .
Foxboro’s Sun Chronicle All-Stars include senior captain Kate Collins (15 points), sophomore Mary Collins (27 points), junior forward Jen Gallagher (10 goals), junior forward Mya Waryas (17 points) and sophomore forward Valerie Beigel, who helped the Warriors score the third-most goals (60) in the Hockomock League in winning 15 matches.
Among King Philip High’s representatives are sophomore 12-goal scoring forward Boldy, 18-point sophomore forward Holmes, four-year defensive stoppers in Brown and Piller, and 10-point scoring senior forward O’Shea. The 12-win Warriors allowed the third-fewest goals (17) in the Hockomock League.
The South Coast Conference champion Falcons, coached by Meg Marcotte, are represented by Dighton-Rehoboth’s 18-goal scorer Cassie Lunghi, defensive stopper and MVP Natalia Martin and 11-point forward Kam Marando. The Bombardiers boast senior captain and 27-goal scorer Maddie Ellis along with senior captain and 14-point scorer Emelia Westwater and standout goalkeeper Ava Haggerty.
Rounding out the roster of The Sun Chronicle 2021 Field Hockey All-Star Team are Mansfield senior captain Caitlin Dumouchel, 23-goal junior forward Julia Puccio and 14-point junior forward Caroline Folan of North Attleboro, along with 20-goal scorer Lily Bento and Seekonk’s 27-point scorer Bria Dunphy.
