With eight MIAA Super Bowl championships, nine state titles, 13 Hockomock League titles since 2000 and 16 consecutive wins over Bay State opponents, coach Mike Redding and the Mansfield High football team have certainly set the standards for success in the area this past season.
Four Hornets from the Mansfield High “spring of 2021” football team highlight the selections to The Sun Chronicle 2021 Football Defense All-Star Team.
The defending MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl champions dominated all six of their opponents in the COVID-19-abbreviated 2020 season this spring.
The Hornets were so dominant that they outscored foes by a 169-23 margin, allowing just one second-half touchdown along the way, and allowed foes an average net allowance of 122 yards of offense per game.
Mansfield two-way lineman T.J. Guy, who is bound for the University of Michigan, is joined on The Sun Chronicle Football Defense Team by Hornets’ defensive back Nick Bertolino, defensive lineman Mark DeGirolamo and linebacker Nico Holmes.
“T.J. has been a dominant guy for us on both sides of the ball,” Redding said of the latest in the series of NCAA Division I players produced by the Mansfield High program. “He has a really high football IQ and is very athletic for his size ... He’s one of the most explosive players that we’ve ever had.”
As for DeGirolamo, Redding calls him, “a great athlete for his size. We can put him in any one of four spots on the defensive line,” while Holmes was, “a leader with a great motor who played every down.”
The Hockomock League-member schools are also represented on The Sun Chronicle 2021 Football Defense roster by Attleboro linebacker-fullback Michael Strachan; King Philip two-way lineman Pat Zarba, two-way end Harry Brown and linebacker-fullback Mike Malatesta; Foxboro’s Sean Ferguson, James Kraus, Jon Moses, Rashaad Way and Mike Norvish; and Red Rocketeers Matt Penta and Jacob Silva.
Rounding out The Sun Chroicle All-Stars are Norton defensive linemen J.D. Artz and Cam Lombardi, Bishop Feehan’s two-way tackle Carter Campbell, and a pair of Dighton-Rehoboth stoppers — two-way lineman Sam Branco and Brodie Jacques at defensive back.
