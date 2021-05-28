NORTH ATTLEBORO — No area high school football team attacked the ‘red zone’ better than the Big Red this season.
The North Attleboro High offense averaged 31 points per game, marking the most prodigous attack in the Hockomock League en route to a perfect 6-0 campaign. The Rocketeers riddled opposing defenses with their array of weapons, earning accolades as one of four schools to be represented by a quartet of playmakers each on The Sun Chronicle 2021 Football Offense All-Star Team.
North Attleboro amassed the bulk of its offense behind junior quarterback Tyler DeMattio who combined for 1,008 yards running and passing along with 16 TDs. DeMattio had a strong supporting cast to work with in Sun Chronicle All-Star offensive linemen Harry Bullock and Danny Hayes along with running back Jared Penta.
Joining them is another quartet from an unbeaten Hockomock League juggernaut — Mansfield High, which averaged 28.2 points this season. The Hornets are represented by senior stalwarts in running backs Anthony Comer and Cincere Gill, tight end Everett Knowlton and offensive lineman Jack McCoy.
Then there are the ‘Fab Four’ seniors from Seekonk who led the Warriors’ unstoppable aerial attack to a 6-1 season and the South Coast Conference Small School Division championship. Senior quarterback J.T. Moran was a double-threat in the Warriors’ pocket, producing more than 1,300 yards of offense and 17 TDs. Moran wasn’t a one-man show for Seekonk, though, as he had Sun Chronicle All-Star wide receivers Nathan Clarke and Greg Desmarais to throw to when he wasn’t handing off to Sun Chronicle All-Star running back Robbie LeBeau, who also saw action at linebacker on defense.
Two Bishop Feehan catalysts made their marks as well to make The Sun Chronicle Football Offense roster in senior wide receiver Billy Oram and sophomore running back Nick Yanchuk, who rushed for more than 600 yards.
Likewise, Dighton-Rehoboth has two Sun Chronicle representatives — senior wide receiver Wes McQuillan and senior running back Jaren Ramos.
Rounding out The Sun Chronicle Football Offense All-Stars are Attleboro junior offensive lineman Chris Lombardo, Foxboro senior wide receiver Luis Sulham and Tri-County triple-threat quarterback T.J. Sedam.
