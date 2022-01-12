A trio of Shamrocks from the MIAA Division 1-C champion Bishop Feehan High girls’ cross county team highlight the selections to The Sun Chronicle 2021 Girls Cross Country All-Star Team.
Coach Bob L’Homme’s Shamrocks also captured the Catholic Central League championship, led by The Sun Chronicle All-Star contingent of Valerie Capalbo, Liz Borah and Anna Boyd.
The King Philip Regional High and Mansfield High girls squads finished fifth and sixth, respectively, at the Hockomock League Championship, and each squad is represented with two Sun Chronicle All-Star runners, along with a pair of runners from Norton High and Seekonk High to go with Foxboro High junior Casey Dahl.
Boyd, Borah and Capalbo sparkled for the Shamrocks in the Division 1-C Meet at the Wrentham Developmental Center. Bishop Feehan had five runners among the top 30 finishers and tied with Oliver Ames High for the top spot, but the Shamrocks took the tiebreaker.
King Philip senior captain Meg Sherwood and junior Kate Buban make The Sun Chronicle All-Star Girls Cross Country All-Star Team, along with Mansfield High senior captain Meg Johnston and junior Anna Moore. Sherwood was the area’s third top-finisher at the Hockomock League Meet, taking the No. 15 spot, while Buban was the area’s No. 2 finisher, coming in 12th. Moore was tops among all area entrants at the Hockomock League Meet, taking sixth while Johnston finished in the top 20.
Norton’s Shea Podbelski and Skye Goba recorded the second- and fourth-fastest times ever for the Lancers to as Tri-Valley League All-Stars to make The Sun Chronicle All-Star Team. Podbelski, the Lancer MVP, finished third in the MIAA Division 2-C Meet, while Goba was a top-10 finisher at the TVL Meet.
Seekonk’s Halpin and Gendreau, placed third and sixth, respectively, at the South Coast Conference Championship, with both among the top 60 at the MIAA Division 3-A Meet. Foxboro’s Dahl was the most prominent runner in every dual meet this season for the Warriors, finishing in the top 20 at the Hockomock League Meet and top 65 at the MIAA Division 2-B Meet.
