The architects of 13 wins this past season and semifinalists in the MIAA Division 1 East Sectional, the Bishop Feehan High Shamrocks boast five players on The Sun Chronicle 2021 Girls Lacrosse All-Star Team.
In addition to Bishop Feehan’s finest, four members of the Davenport Division champion Foxboro High Warriors and a quartet of Warriors from Kelley-Rex Division runner-up King Philip Regional High are among the area’s elite players named to The Sun Chronicle All-Star Team, as well as a pair of Mansfield High Hornets — senior captain and two-way stalwart Melissa Shanteler along with sophomore 33-goal scorer Ava Adams.
Norton High senior two-year captain and leading scorer Ava Gesner (26 goals) is a Sun Chronicle All-Star, along with high-scoring Seekonk High junior attacker Camryn Loomis (47 goals) and Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High’s 31-goal scorer Karina Bosco, a varsity rookie.
Bishop Feehan High advanced to the Catholic Central League championship match in its first season, thanks to two three-year varsity players and Sun Chronicle All-Stars — senior defensive stopper Charlotte Wymes and All-CCL goalkeeper Riley Brennan, who had an outstanding 4.38 goals against mark. The pair is joined by the CCL MVP, attacker Katie Faust, who accounted for 85 points and 50 goals, along with the Norko sisters, Betsy and Kristy. Both products of the Gold Star program, Betsy Norko totaled 68 points with 37 goals, while Kristy Norko accounted for 47 points with 24 goals.
The Foxboro High Warriors posted 11 wins and advanced to the Division 2 East Sectionals quarterfinals as they were guided by their pair of senior captains and Sun Chronicle selections Ella Waryas (52 points, 34 goals) and Lily Vey (65 points, 50 goals). Sophomore teammates Paige Curran, the Warriors’ MVP on offense with 81 points, and Dylan Rappoli (32 points) accompany them.
King Philip won 12 matches, advancing to the Division 2 East Sectional quarterfinals behind the Warriors’ quartet of junior Sun Chronicle selections. Midfielder Lily Brown earned the team MVP award, totaling 58 points with 41 goals. Dynamic defender Margo Riley was the Warriors “Unsung Hero” while the attacking mindset of Haley Izydorczyk (49 points, 35 goals) and Julia Marsden (60 points, 50 goals) round out The Sun Chronicle 2021 Girls Lacrosse All-Star Team.
