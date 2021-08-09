The Sun Chronicle’s 2021 Girls Outdoor Track and Field All-Star Team is laced with outstanding performances as the area’s high school athletes rebounded nicely from their lost spring season of 2020.
Leading the way are Bishop Feehan High, Mansfield High and Norton High, with each having four girls selected.
The Shamrocks’ four representatives all know each other well, since they are all members of the team’s spectacular 4x400 relay squad that won the Div. 2 South Sectional meet in a school-record 4:02.72. That quartet — Maddie Breckner, Amelia Mignacca, Maeve Parrish, and Val Capalbo — also finished eighth in the All-State meet and got to travel to Eugene, Ore., where the girls participated in the Outdoor Nationals meet. While Breckner and Mignacca have graduated, Capalbo, just a sophomore, and Parrish, a junior, will likely be returning to coach Jillian Ellis’s talented team next spring.
Three of Mansfield High’s four Sun Chronicle All-Stars are juniors for track coach Carolina Dibiase’s Hornets, who finished second at the Hockomock League Championships. They include Anna Buckley, who was selected as a Hockomock League All-Star and earned points in four events this season; Anna Darlington, who was invaluable in the 400-meter events; and Caitlin Dumouchel, who participated in the 400 meters and hurdles, along with excelling in the javelin. Senior teammate Tessa Lancaster was the Hockomock League champion in the two-mile and holds the school record in the mile.
Norton High superstar Bella Pietrasiewicz had another amazing season for the Lancers, setting three school records and dominating the Tri-Valley League in the 800, mile, and two-mile events, earning her a place among The Sun Chronicle All-Stars.
Another key member of the Lancers’ Div. 2 South State championship team was senior captain Heather Kurland, who was outstanding in numerous events, culminating with her finishing fifth in the state in the pentathlon with a school-record performance. In addition, sophomores Ali Murphy and Shea Podbelski brought immediate results to coach Kent Taylor’s girls team, with Murphy outstanding in the 200 and 400 runs and Podbelski shining in the distance events.
King Philip High, North Attleboro High and Norton High all boast three Sun Chronicle All-Stars.
For the Warriors, seniors Sofia Delvecchio and junior Milan Simmons were both Hockomock League All-Stars as well, with Delvecchio earning accolades in the 100 (12.64 PR), the 200, and the long jump while being named the team’s MVP. Simmons excelled in the 100 and 400 hurdles. Junior teammate Sydney O’Shea competed in nine events for coach Lauren Farkash’s Warriors in addition to two relay teams, and set school records in the 200 and 400 meters while earning a D1 South crown in the 800.
The Rocketeers finished fourth in the league meet this spring, led by a trio of multi-event seniors. Olivia Etienvre won the D1 South title in the 100 hurdles and went undefeated in the high jump en route to a sectional title in the event. North Attleboro’s Tess Collins was a force in the 200- and 400-meter hurdles, as well as participating on the 4x400 relay team. Annelise Grunewald excelled in the 100 hurdles, the high jump, and the long jump, where she set a school record.
Attleboro High has a pair of deserving Sun Chronicle All-Stars in senior Kamsi Igbobi, who was nothing short of remarkable, participating in three track events and three additional field events, including the shot put, where she finished second at the Hockomock League Championship. Fellow Bombardier Kelley Neuendorf was also named a league all-star and an instrumental member of the team in the 400 hurdles and the distance events.
One of the best athletes in the area, and certainly in the state, was Foxboro High senior Jordyn Collins, who was the Hockomock League MVP and went undefeated during the regular season in the 100 en route to a league crown in that event. She also earned the 200 meters league title. Collins competed in the long jump as well and left Foxboro with a league championship as a member of the 4x100 relay team.
Rounding out The Sun Chronicle’s 2021 Girls Outdoor Track and Field All-Star Team are Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High’s Kiara Abrantes, the SCC champion in the 200 meters and the Falcons’ MVP, and Seekonk High senior Mackenzie Gingras, who earned an SCC crown and Div. 2 South Sectional title in the shot put. Gingras also won the discus event at the SCC Championship meet.
