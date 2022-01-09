While the Foxboro High girls soccer team undoubtedly had a tremendous season this fall, going 16-2-4, with a 20-game unbeaten streak. Still, there was a twinge of melancholy, given that the Warriors were so close to a state championship before a season-ending loss to Dedham High in the MIAA Division 3 state tournament semifinal, which was also the swan song for three of the program’s most prolific players.
Those three seniors — Meg Burke, Jordan Carman, and Kailee McCabe — top The Sun Chronicle 2021 Girls Soccer All-Star Team, along with sophomore teammate Erin Foley and junior Lauren Miley. All five were invaluable members of the Warrior juggernaut that dominated the Hockomock League for the better part of the season.
The three seniors will all be missed, as all were league all-stars, but McCabe in particular will definitely be hard to replace next season. McCabe was one of the most dominant players in the region, if not the state, for the past two seasons after leading Foxboro with 32 goals and 11 assists, and ending her Warriors’ career with 78 goals, two league titles and back-to-back Hockomock League MVPs. Selected as an All-New England player, McCabe was also named an All-American.
Right behind McCabe on the Hockomock League scoring list was her teammate, Carman, who tallied 14 goals and 17 assists.
Bishop Feehan places six players on The Sun Chronicle All-Star Team. They include seniors Kaitryn Franchino, Anne Pearl and Grace Robison from a multitalented Shamrocks squad that won the Central Catholic League and reached the state semifinals.
Franchino had a 20-goal season for the Shamrocks; Pearl, a senior captain, was part of an ultra-stingy defense that surrendered just nine goals all season (in 22 games); and Robison, another senior captain, was labeled “the heart of the team” by her coach.
Rounding out the Shamrock Sun Chronicle All-Star contingent are underclassmen Kileigh Gorman, Brooke Kennedy, and Briana Marrero.
Hockomock League foes King Philip, Mansfield, and North Attleboro all have three players named as Sun Chronicle All-Stars. King Philip boasts team MVP Ella Pisani, Grace Lawlor, and Dani Lomuscio; the Hornets have two-time Hockomock League all-star Katie Miller and talented underclassmen Kara Santos and Gabby Smith on the roster; and North Attleboro is represented by senior captain Steph McKenna and up-and-comers Emma Pratt and Haley Sinacola, both juniors.
They are joined by Attleboro High’s super sophomore Bethany Alves and Hockomock League All-Star Emily Khang.
Earning much-deserved Sun Chronicle All-Star accolades as well for their seasons at Norton are goalkeeper extraordinaire Kaylin Hebert, who is just a sophomore, and junior striker Lily Newell, a 12-goal scorer for the Lancers.
Seekonk High also has a pair of Sun Chronicle All-Stars in seniors Emily Chin and Lauren Couitt, who combined for 40 goals and 14 assists for the Warriors.
