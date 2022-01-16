For the second consecutive season, the King Philip Regional High golf team not only captured the team title at the Hockomock League Championship, but boasted the medalist back in the clubhouse as well.
Hockomock tournament titlist Mike Matheson and Patrick Reardon, the league tourney’s 2020 champion, are joined by senior classmate Jared Curran to The Sun Chronicle 2021 Golf All-Star Team.
King Philip coach Myles McHugh’s Warriors came through with a one-shot margin of victory as Reardon, Curran and Matheson all finished their rounds at Easton CC with scores of 81 or better. Matheson won by one stroke for the individual championship.
Three other Hockomock League golfers join the King Philip trio on The Sun Chronicle All-Star Team. Attleboro High captain Brendan Raymond was the No. 9 finisher at the MIAA Division I Tournament, Mansfield High senior captain Cian Goulet was the Hornets’ medalist in 12 matches. and North Attleboro High’s Jake Gaskin finished fifth at the Hockomock Championship in his third varsity season.
Three members of Catholic Central League power Bishop Feehan High are also Sun Chronicle All-Stars — senior James Kannally along with juniors Carol Pignato and Chad Correia. They are accompanied by Norton High’s Jack McPartland, Mitch Bushell, as well as Peter Torres of Dighton-Rehoboth High and Gary Taraian of Seekonk High.
Correia was the No. 2 scorer for Bishop Feehan at the Catholic Central League Tournament and with Kannally and Pignato played in the MIAA Division 1 Qualifying Tournament. McPartland, a Tri-Valley League All-Star and team captain was the medalist in 15 matches for Norton. Taraian, a sophomore, was Seekonk’s No. 2 scorer at the SCC Tournament. Torres and Bushell are both three-time South Coast Conference All-Stars, finishing ninth in the Division 2 Qualifying Tournament and sixth at the SCC Tournament respectively.