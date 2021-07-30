Five members of the powerhouse King Philip Regional High softball team and a quartet of Falcons from MIAA Division 2 State Tournament finalist Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High highlight the selections to The Sun Chronicle 2021 Softball All-Star Team.
Heading the list of Sun Chronicle All-Stars is Norton High senior shortstop Destiny McGrath, the MVP of the Tri-Valley League. She is joined on the roster by Lancers’ first baseman Sandi Fairbairn, who hit .635 and knocked in 36 runs.
The American International College-bound McGrath ranks among the elite scholar-athletes at Norton High, being a member of the National, English, Math, History and Science Honor societies. She was nominated to participate in the Home Run for Life derby cancer benefit for a second straight year.
During her career McGrath belted 113 hits, including 17 home runs with a .483 lifetime average at the plate while driving in 87 runs.
A gold glove defender (a career .948 fielding rate), she committed just one error this season. Coach Wade Lizotte’s Lancers won 56 games and the 2019 Division 2 South Tournament title with McGrath on the field.
The young King Philip Warriors — with no seniors — are represented by Sun Chronicle All-Stars in pitcher Jordan Bennett, outfielder Paige Berdos, shortstop Libby Walsh, catcher-infielder Sarah Cullen and first baseman-outfielder Charlotte Raymond.
Only MIAA Division 1 state champion Taunton was able to beat King Philip this season as first-year Warriors head coach Kate Fallon-Comeau guided her young team to 14 wins on the season, scoring the second-most runs (152) in the Hockomock League while allowing the third-fewest (53) runs.
Also in her first season on the sidelines in the South Coast Conference was Dighton-Rehoboth coach Katie Holmes, who led the Falcons to 12 wins and the Division 2 South Sectional title
D-R is led by Sun Chronicle All-Stars in senior catcher Kyleigh McGreevy, who batted .528, .414-hitting outfielder Emily Marcotte, .408-hitting freshman outfielder Lucy Latour and junior three-sport star and pitcher Eliana Raposo, a .625 hitter with 105 strikeouts.
After the abbreviated SCC season, Holmes and the Falcons beat No. 14 Dedham, No. 6 Plymouth South, avenged a regular season loss to No. 7 Greater New Bedford Voke and stunned previously unbeaten, No. 1 seeded Middleboro to win the Division 2 South title.
Those Lancers, Warriors and Falcons arejoined on The Sun Chronicle All-Star Team by trios of players from North Attleboro High, Foxboro High and Attleboro High, along with a pair of Mansfield High Hornets, two Shamrocks from Bishop Feehan, .444-hitting Seekonk High junior shortstop Bri Dunphy and .622-hitting Tri-County High sophomore catcher Faith Boutin.
The Rocketeers of North Attleboro have senior three-year starting second baseman and .451-hitting Emily Nardelli as Sun Chronicle All-Stars, along with the sophomore hitting and pitching tandem of Kelly Colleran (.590 and five wins) and Zoey McDonough (.365 and seven wins).
Foxboro High is represented by three underclassmen as well among The Sun Chronicle All-Stars with .513-hitting infielder Peyton Feldman, .452-hitting shortstop Morgan Sylvestre and .426-hitting pitcher Emma Callahan.
Attleboro High was the lone team in the state to score against Taunton this season, guided by the Perry sisters. Hailey Perry (.466) played every inning at shortstop, while Lindsey Perry (.365) never left the field either, as a pitcher or at second base. Joining them is team captain Lora Woyton, a .469 hitting catcher and pitcher.
Mansfield High is represented on The Sun Chronicle All-Stars by Hornets’ MVP pitcher and .382-hitting Ashlyn Conley, along with .352-hitting outfielder Nicole Kobasa. The Hornets stunned higher-seeded Needham and Natick to advance to the Division 1 South Sectional quarterfinals.
MIAA Division 1 South Sectiional quarterfinalist Bishop Feehan, which posted 11 wins, was led by Sun Chronicle All-Stars CCL MVP and .432 -itting shortstop Haley Coupal along with .657-power-hitting catcher Haley Petrucci.
