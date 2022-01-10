Having won its first 19 matches of the season and taken 57 of 60 sets, the King Philip Regional High girls’ volleyball team once again established itself as one of the best programs in the Hockomock League, and in the state.
Coach Kristen Geuss’ Warriors won 22 matches and a share of the Hockomock League’s Kelly-Rex Division title to advance to the MIAA Division 2 Tournament semifinals. Leading the way were five catalysts who highlight The 2021 Sun Chronicle Volleyball All-Star Team.
Seniors Samantha Asprelli and Stella Bailey are joined among The Sun Chronicle All-Stars by Warrior juniors Samantha Shore and Emily Sawyer, along with sophomore Ahunna James.
The Sun Chronicle All-Star Team also includes pairs of standouts from Attleboro High, North Attleboro High and Bishop Feehan High, along with Norton High junior setter Kate Andy, Foxboro High junior middle hitter Mallorie Meyer, Tri-County High’s Amy Freitas and Mansfield High’s senior outside hitter Julia Kelly.
The 20-win Warriors received 159 digs from Asprelli at libero, 668 assists from KP captain Bailey, along with 238 kills by Shore, 202 kills by Sawyer and 200 kills from James.
“The girls worked very hard in practice and prepared for whatever competition faced them,” Geuss said. “When everyone is playing at their best to try to beat you, being unbeaten as long as we were, that can be very challenging.”
The Bombardiers are represented on The Sun Chronicle All-Star Volleyball Team by sophomore Natalie Brojek, who totaled 390 assists and fabulous freshman Julia Leonardo, who posted 270 kills. The Rocketeers boast seniors Sara Carter (187 kills) and Katherine McHoul (403 assists), while Bishop Feehan’s Sun Chronicle All-Stars include senior middle hitters and captains Olvia Olson (163 kills) and Annabella Alyacoub (108 kills).
Rounding out The Sun Chronicle roster are Andy (210 assists), Freitas (273 assists), Kelly (114 kills) and Meyer (232 digs).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.