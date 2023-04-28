tsc-spt-BBB-Mans-MC-State-McCoy
Mansfield High senior forward Eddie McCoy was among the Hornets’ leading scorers this past season, finishing with 365 points as one of three Mansfield players on The Sun Chronicle 2022-23 Boys Basketball All-Star Team.

 TYLER HETU / THE SUN CHRONICLE

When the lights shined brightest, the area’s best came out in full force during the 2023-23 high school boys basketball season.

One team saw its season run all the way to a state title bid, with Mansfield High going to the MIAA Division 2 final. The Hornets came up just short, but bookended a storybook season where their team waltzed into the playoffs with ease and then overcame tremendous adversity to stay in the hunt. As a result, Mansfield leads The Sun Chronicle 2022-23 Boys Basketball All-Star Team with three selections in Eddie McCoy, Chris Hill and Trevor Foley.