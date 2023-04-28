When the lights shined brightest, the area’s best came out in full force during the 2023-23 high school boys basketball season.
One team saw its season run all the way to a state title bid, with Mansfield High going to the MIAA Division 2 final. The Hornets came up just short, but bookended a storybook season where their team waltzed into the playoffs with ease and then overcame tremendous adversity to stay in the hunt. As a result, Mansfield leads The Sun Chronicle 2022-23 Boys Basketball All-Star Team with three selections in Eddie McCoy, Chris Hill and Trevor Foley.
McCoy took over a Hornets lineup that was down two key starters and helped lift Mansfield through multiple tourney games, finishing with a team-high 365 points. Hill was a 300-point scorer for the Hornets who could play any position and led the team with 212 rebounds and 35 blocked shots. Foley was a key contributor, but an injury took him out of action early in tournament play although he finished with 286 points, 176 rebounds and 76 assists while being a strong defender.
Five other area teams make The Sun Chronicle All-Stars roster with two selections apiece.
Attleboro High is represented by a pair of playmakers. Outgoing guard Neo Franco pushed the tempo and will soon play at Pomfret School in Connecticut. Jaiden Outland’s well-rounded ability resulted in him rarely sitting in big moments, making him a reliable No. 2 on both ends of the floor.
Bishop Feehan High also checks in with two selections in Cooper Snead and Jack Chabot. Snead averaged 18.5 points and hit from 3-point range 61 times while Chabot averaged 15 points per game and hit on 31 of his 3-point attempts.
King Philip Regional High’s two Sun Chronicle All-Star nods go to Will Laplante and Tommy Martorano. Laplante was a hard-working player who never got off the floor and made his teammates better, including Martorano, who finished with 295 points this season, averaging 13 points per game..
Norton High relied on its senior dynamic duo of Marquise Pina and Kevin Marinilli to earn Sun Chronicle recognition. Pina was a crafty scorer who tallied 400 points this season, averaging 19 per game. Marinilli averaged a deceiving 14 points per game, shooting 37% from beyong the arc and 84% from the free throw line.
Foxboro High also produced two Sun Chronicle All-Stars in Alex Penders and Sam Golub. Penders was a dynamic big man who could play anywhere on the floor and became the fifth male in school history to pass 1,000 total points, finishing with 1,026 and averaging 20 per game this season as he had 21 double-doubles in 24 games. Golub was a strong supporting player, who averaged 11 points per game on 36% shooting from 3-point range.
Three other area schools are represented among the area’s best from this season. North Attleboro High’s Givany Carney led the Rocketeers in scoring average with 10 points per game to go with 27 steals 79 rebounds.Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High’s Kyle Mello was an all-SCC selection who averaged 13 points. Seekonk High’s Jason Andrews could score at will from anywhere, averaging 22 points and five rebounds a game to go with 38 3-pointers and 24 blocked shots.