Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk junior goalie Sam Bastis posted a 15-4-1 regular season record with a 1.74 goals against average and six shutouts as one of four Falcons on The Sun Chronicle 2022-23 Boys Hockey All-Star Team.

 Submitted photo

Seven of the eight boys hockey high school programs in the area qualified for their respective MIAA state tournaments this past season, putting themselves in position to compete when it mattered most.

The talent that propelled those programs is well-represented on The Sun Chronicle’s 2022-23 Boys Hockey All-Star Team with a roster of 22 icemen.