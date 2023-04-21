Seven of the eight boys hockey high school programs in the area qualified for their respective MIAA state tournaments this past season, putting themselves in position to compete when it mattered most.
The talent that propelled those programs is well-represented on The Sun Chronicle’s 2022-23 Boys Hockey All-Star Team with a roster of 22 icemen.
The Falcons of Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boast an area-best four selections after their 16-5-1 record featured a postseason win in the MIAA Division 3 State Tournament. Multi-time Sun Chronicle All-Stars Noah Bastis, who led the Falcons with 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists), and junior goaltender Sam Bastis, who boasted a 1.74 goals-against percentage with six shutouts, join senior captain defenseman Colten Nastar and junior forward Aidan Boothe (22 points) on the squad.
Four programs are represented by three players each. Among them, the Division 1-qualifying King Philip Regional High Warriors (12-6-3) are represented by senior goaltender Kyle Abbott (2.37 GAA), fellow All-Hockomock League All-Star James Boldy (18 points) and junior forward Rowan Boulger, who led KP with 26 points, including a team-high 20 assists
Likewise is a trio of Sun Chronicle All-Stars from the Rocketeers of North Attleboro High (9-8-4), who qualified for the Division 2 State Tournament. They include multi-time Sun Chronicle All-Star and standout senior forward Mark Ayvazyan, who led the Rocketeers with 18 goals (28 points), as well as fellow Hockomock League All-Stars Kyle Gruber at forward (17 goals, 28 points) and junior goalie Kaden Burns (2.67 GAA).
Bishop Feehan High, which qualified for the Division 1 postseason, features a three-time Catholic Central League All-Star forward in senior captain Thomas Franzosa, Shamrocks’ senior forward and leading goal scorer Brady Vitell (18 goals, 27 points), along with senior forward Aidan Scanlan (18 points) on The Sun Chronicle roster of the area’s best.
Norton High, which qualified for the Division 4 State Tournament, but ultimately was eliminated by eventual state champion Norwell to finish 10-9-3, owns three first-time selections as well. Tri-Valley League Small MVP center Dylan Cummings, who tallied a team-leading 31 points with 13 goals and 18 assists, is joined by a pair of junior co-captains — defenseman Connor Heagney and forward Josh Cohen, who also tied for the Lancers’ scoring lead with 31 points.
Rounding out The Sun Chronicle All-Star Team is Foxboro High MVP goalie Trevor Marder and senior defenseman Alexander Coviello, Mansfield High team MVP and leading scorer Thomas Gormley (23 points), with special teams specialist Connor Davey, and Attleboro High senior forward co-captains Michael Lachance and Colin Flynn.