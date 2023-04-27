From the field to the track, the area high school boys indoor track and field season was filled with talent and success throughout the winter.
One team that saw even more success than others was the Mansfield High boys squad, which took the Hockomock League championship, boasting five members on The Sun Chronicle 2022-23 Boys Indoor Track All-Star Team, with Evan Rawlings, Nate Kablik, Talon Johnson, Myles Brown and Grady Sullivan earning recognition.
Rawlings was a runner-up in the league 55 meter hurdles and part of the second-place 4x400 relay. At the Division 2 Meet, Rawlings placed fifth in the 55 hurdles and anchored Mansfield’s 4x200 team at the Meet of Champions. Kablik, along with Brown, were part of the Hockomock League champion 4x200 relay squad that competed at the Meet of Champions. Brown placed second in the 55 meters at the Hockomock League Meet and seventh at the Division 2 state meet. Johnson anchored the 4x800 relay for Mansfield and placed eighth at the Div. 2 Meet in the 1,000 meters. Sullivan, a mid-distance runner, won the Hockomock League title in the 600 meters and was sixth as well at the Div. 2 Meet.
Checking in right behind the Hornets are the Norton High Lancers with four Sun Chronicle All-Stars in Andrew McConnell, Matt Cropley, Michael Raneri and Camden Lerner. McConnell was third in the Division 5 Meet and competed in three events at the New Balance Indoor Nationals. Cropley won the Division 5 state title in the long jump and took 22nd in the event at the Meet of Champions. Lerner placed eighth in the 300 meters at the Division 5 Meet and was a member of the 4x200 and 4x400 relay squads at the Div. 5 Meet. Raneri posted a PR at the Division 5 Meet in the long jump for second place and took seventh in the freshman-only event at the New Balance Indoors Nationals.
North Attleboro High had a strong season with a corps of consistent scorers, led by Sun Chronicle All-Stars Nathan Shultz, Mark Etienvre and Abraham Guir. Shultz was the Hockomock League MVP, winning three league titles, in the 55 meters, the high jump and the long jump. He also won all three events at the Division 3 Meet, earning Meet of Champions berths in each, and placing first in the long jump there as well. Etienvre was one of the steadiest shot putters in the area, winning Hockomock League and Division 3 titles while placing fifth in the event at the Meet of Champions. Guir was another quality sprinter for the Rocketeers, as the opening leg of the 4x200 relay and placing ninth in the 300 at the Division 3 Meet.
The Warriors of Foxboro High and King Philip Regional High own two selections apiece on The Sun Chronicle All-Star roster. Foxboro’s Joe Flanagan was second in the shot put at the league meet and took second at the Division 4 Meet. Teammate Dan O’Malley was a strong hurdler, placing fourth at the league meet in the 55 hurdles and finishing 17th at the Division 4 Meet. King Philip’s Nathan Sylven placed third in the two-mile race at the league championships and 13th at the Division 2 Meet. Teammate Dylan Woods was KP’s entrant at the Meet of Champions, placing 16th in the high jump after finishing sixth at the Div. 2 Meet.
Four other area schools round out the list of area elite with one Sun Chronicle All-Star apiece.
Attleboro High’s Jordan Rivera-Silva excelled in the 300 meters, placing fifth in the Division 1 Meet, seventh at the Meet of Champions (PR 35.37) and 11th at the New England Meet.
Bishop Feehan High’s Lucas Ribeiro was the lone Shamrock boy to score points at the Division 2 Meet, taking third in the 55 hurdles and 15th at the Meet of Champions.
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High’s Destin Michener was one of the best shot putters in the South Coast Conference, with a PR of 48-061/2 at the conference championship to place second behind fellow Sun Chronicle All-Star Josh Troiano of Seekonk. Michener was also third at the Division 4 Meet, and 21st at the Meet of Champions.
Troiano finished fifth at the Division 5 Meet for the Warriors and 11th at the Meet of Champions with a toss of 47-5.