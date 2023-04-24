Given that the Attleboro High boys swim team has had some time to dry off and catch its collective breath, the Bombardiers surely are reflecting on their winter campaign with plenty of positivity.
The Bombardiers finished second as a team at the Hockomock League Championships after a perfect 5-0 dual meet season. Attleboro then advanced into the postseason and took 10th at South Sectionals, in large part because of an impressive junior quartet, including the Connors brothers.
Hockomock League MVP Ryan Connors and fellow league all-star Ben Connors each claimed titles in four events at the league championship. Because of that and other sterling season performances, both Ryan and Ben Connors are recognized on The Sun Chronicle Boys Swimming All-Star Team, along with junior teammates Connor Coleman, a state meet participants in two relays, and Angad Ahluwali, a South Sectional qualifier in the 50 and 100 freestyle. Attleboro earned an area-best four selections to The Sun Chronicle’s roster of 11 pool standouts.
The Shamrocks of Bishop Feehan High are also well-deserving with three first-time Sun Chronicle selections. Catholic Central League MVP Alex Daniels, a senior captain for the Shamrocks, earns the area nod, along with junior diving specialist Andrew Testa and freshman Brian Parkinson, who won the league crown in the 200 freestyle.
Foxboro High junior Bennett Franciosi and sophomore Evan Stein represent the Warrior boys, who finished sixth at the Hockomock League meet. Franciosi was named a Hockomock League All-Star while Stein earns his first honor from The Sun Chronicle after going unbeaten in dual meets and winning four league events.
The two final Sun Chronicle All-Stars are Mansfield High senior Xavier Gwynne, who placed in four events at the Hckomock League Championships, and Seekonk High sophomore Nicholas Cavic, who placed in a pair of events at the Division 2 State Meet.