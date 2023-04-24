Given that the Attleboro High boys swim team has had some time to dry off and catch its collective breath, the Bombardiers surely are reflecting on their winter campaign with plenty of positivity.

The Bombardiers finished second as a team at the Hockomock League Championships after a perfect 5-0 dual meet season. Attleboro then advanced into the postseason and took 10th at South Sectionals, in large part because of an impressive junior quartet, including the Connors brothers.