Foxboro_Dracut D2 Finals
Foxboro High sophomore Kailey Sullivan, left, helped lead the Warriors to the MIAA Division 2 state title. Foxboro has three players among the 17 members of The Sun Chronicle 2022-23 Girls Basketball All-Star Team.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

From the opening jump of the 2022-23 high school girls basketball season, The Sun Chronicle area was loaded with rising talent that elevated their games during the season in hopes of lifting a state title at the end.

For one school, the hunt for an MIAA state championship was realized. Foxboro High capped its season as MIAA Division 2 state champion, and the postseason accolades continue as the Warriors boast three of the 16 players on The Sun Chronicle 2022-23 Girls Basketball All-Star Team in Kailey Sullivan, Camryn Collins and Addie Ruter.