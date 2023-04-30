From the opening jump of the 2022-23 high school girls basketball season, The Sun Chronicle area was loaded with rising talent that elevated their games during the season in hopes of lifting a state title at the end.
For one school, the hunt for an MIAA state championship was realized. Foxboro High capped its season as MIAA Division 2 state champion, and the postseason accolades continue as the Warriors boast three of the 16 players on The Sun Chronicle 2022-23 Girls Basketball All-Star Team in Kailey Sullivan, Camryn Collins and Addie Ruter.
Sullivan averaged 17 points per game, scoring 450 points in her sophomore season and posing as a problem for opposing defenses with her quick shooting trigger. Joining her at the alternating guard position was Collins, who rebounded nearly as well as she scored, averaging 17 points and seven rebounds. Ruter was the Warriors’ “secret weapon” and final piece to Foxboro’s ‘Big Three’. A 6-3 presence in the post, Ruter’s athleticism averaged a double-double all season (14.5 points, 12.1 rebounds) and was 78% from the free-throw line.
Meanwhile, Bishop Feehan High, which came up just short in its MIAA Division 1 state final, checks in with three Sun Chronicle All-Stars as well in Samantha Reale, Charlotte Adams-Lopez and Madelyn Steel receiving area honors.
Reale averaged 13 points, six rebounds three steals per game — all team-highs as the senior guard was a crucial veteran presence and relentless defender for the Shamrocks, Adams-Lopez ran point guard for the Shamrocks as a reliable facilitator with five rebounds and 10 points per game. Steel had ice in her veins shooting from the outside, finishing with 11 points and four rebounds per game
Three other area school squads check in with two selections apiece to The Sun Chronicle All-Star roster.
Attleboro High’s Kayla Goldrick and Lily Routhier both earn area recognition as gritty, coast-to-coast players. Goldrick was a regular fixture for the Bombardiers, averaging 11 points per game while Routhier was right behind her, averaging 10 points per game.
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High is also represented by a pair of Sun Chronicle standouts. Ella Damon was the South Coast Conference MVP and is a three-time league all-star, finishing the season with 353 points while averaging 17 per game. Damon wound up her four-year varsity career for the Falcons with 890 points and 225 steals. Joining her is Lucy Latour, a lengthy player who had 13 of her 21 games in double-digit rebounding, averaging nine points and 11 rebounds along the way with 30 blocked shots.
Norton High also boasts two Sun Chronicle selections in senior Emma Cochrane and Taryn Fierri. Cochrane was the Tri-Valley Small League MVP and a three-time league all-star. The high-IQ player and relentless defender compiled 277 points this season to finish with 654 for her career and move into 10th place in school history. She also had a team-leading 122 rebounds with 81 assists and 52 steals. Fierri was next in line for looks at the basket when Cochrane saw double coverage with Fierri amassing 201 points, 55 assists, 132 rebounds and 44 steals.
Mansfield High senior scorer Abby Wager receives honors for her all-star season and 1,000-point career. Wager was not only one of the best pure scorers in the Hockomock League, but in The Sun Chronicle area as well.
Ava McKeon of North Attleboro High was the floor leader for a young Rocketeers team, battling back from a face injury to finish the season with 138 points, 82 rebounds, 18 assists and 33 steals over 14 games.
King Philip Regional High’s Emily Sawyer was a dominant presence in the post at 6-foot-2 and not many could match up with the imposing senior center as she averaged 19 points, 15 rebounds and two blocked shots per game.
Rounding out The Sun Chronicle All-Star Team is Seekonk High’s veteran leader Ally Dantas, who averaged 12 points, six rebounds and four assists per game in her final season with the Warriors.