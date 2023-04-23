Willingness to play hard and stifling defense were two hallmarks of the 2022-23 girls hockey season as two of the three programs in the area locked down spots in the MIAA state tournament.
The Sun Chronicle 2022-23 Girls Hockey All-Star Team showcases 16 difference-makers who had a massive impact for their respective squads this past winter.
Coming off their postseason appearance in the MIAA Division 1 state semifinals, the Bishop Feehan High Shamrocks lead the way with seven Sun Chronicle All-Star selections, including senior team captains Brooke Borges (9 goals, 8 assists) and Mary Lamoriello (1 goal). Junior center Caitlin Kelley was the team’s ace in finding the net with 22 goals and 17 assists for a team-leading 39 points.
The Shamrocks also saw great production from other Sun Chronicle All-Star juniors such as Molly Braga (12 goals, 14 assists), Grace Nelson (10 goals, 4 assists), and Grace Campbell (9 goals, 8 assists). Senior goaltender Avery Blanchard boasted a .923 save percentage along with five shutouts, allowing only 2.2 goals per game to anchor the back end for Feehan.
Despite being one of the youngest teams in Division 2, with seven eighth-graders on its roster, the King Philip Regional High girls qualified for the MIAA state tournament.
The Warriors boast five Sun Chronicle All-Stars, starting with junior Kelly Holmes (34 goals, 18 assists), who led all area selections with 52 points. Senior goaltender and captain Mallory Johnston surpassed 1,000 career saves in her final season, allowing only 2.49 goals per game.
Joining them from King Philip are junior Nikki McDonald (12 goals, 14 assists), who blossomed into a team leader, along with fellow junior Mara Boldy (3 goals, 8 assists). The Warriors’ fifth and final selection is former Warriors’ Rookie of the Year Kat Precobb (10 points), who will play at the collegiate level for Worcester State next season.
Rounding out The Sun Chronicle All-Star roster is Mansfield High senior Ava Adams, who notched a team-high six goals for the Hockomock Stars co-op squad.