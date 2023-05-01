When it came to area standouts in high school girls track and field this past indoor season, perhaps no squad stood out more than the Mansfield High girls team.
As a result, the Hornets lead the pack again with five members selected to The Sun Chronicle 2022-23 Girls Indoor Track All-Star Team.
Mansfield’s Abigail Scott, Meghan Driscoll, Elyssa Buchanan, Chloe Guthrie and Anna Moore top the list of 20 premier performers to earn Sun Chronicle recognition.
Scott was a talented sprinter for the Hornets, with a Hockomock League title and a seventh-place finish at the Division 2 Meet in the 55-meter hurdles along with being a member of Mansfield’s league champ 4x200 relay of Driscoll, Buchanan and Guthrie as well. Buchanan was both a sprinter and a field specialist, taking fourth in the 55 hurdles and tying for seventh in the high jump at the Div. 2 Meet. Guthrie, a sprinter and jumper, finished fourth in the 55 meters at the Division 2 Meet. Moore, a distance specialist, was 10th in the two-mile at the Division 2 Meet in 11:58.18.
Nipping at the Hornets’ heels is Norton High’s Sun Chronicle All-Star quartet of Jillian Strynar, Ali Murphy, Shea Podbelski and Zoe Santos, who led the Lancers to the Tri-Valley League Small title and second in the state in Division 5. Strynar took second in the 300 at the Division 5 Meet, and set a meet record in the 55 meters (7.17) placing fifth in the event at the New England Championships. Murphy captured her second straight Division 5 title in the 300 and placed second in the 55 meters. Podbelski was a Division 5 champ in both the 1,000 and the mile. Santos placed sixth in the Division 5 high jump.
Bishop Feehan High owns three Sun Chronicle standouts in Brooke Serak, Val Capalbo and Lauren Augustyn. Serak won the shot put at the Division 2 Meet and went on to win the Meet of Champions as well. She also was 13th in the long jump at the Division 2 Meet and placed fifth in the 55 hurdles. Capalbo took third at the Division 2 Meet and was part of Norton’s TVL champ 4x400 relay squad which also won the MSTCA Coaches Invitational. Augustyn won the Division 2 title in the two-mile, placing fifth in the event at the Meet of Champions and sixth at the Nike Indoor Nationals.
King Philip Regional High’s two all-star selections are Ali Gill and Alex D’Amadio. Gill placed eighth in the 300 at the Division 2 Meet while D’Amadio was seventh in the 55 meters and sixth in the 300 at the Division 2 Meet.
Seekonk High has two Sun Chronicle All-Stars as well in Jillian Audette and Lauren Morales. Audette took fourth in the 55 meters at the Division 5 Meet and was second in the 55-meter hurdles at the South Coast Conference Championships. Morales won the shot put at the SCC Championships and took second at the Division 5 championship.
Among remaining area schools with one Sun Chronicle All-Star apiece is Attleboro High and Emilia Smith, who placed second in the two-mile at the Hockomock League Championships and was 11th at the Division 1 Meet.
Foxboro High’s Chloe Davies joins the all-star squad as Foxboro’s lone representative after placing fourth at the Hockomock League Meet in the high jump and eighth at the Division 4 Meet.
Rounding out The Sun Chronicle All-Stars are North Attleboro High’s Julia Simpson, who placed top-five in multiple league events last season, and Grace Sullivan of Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High, who was fourth in the 300 meters at the SCC Meet.