Mansfield High indoor track teammates, from left: Elyssa Buchanan, Abigail Scott, Chloe Guthrie and Meghan Driscoll teamed up to lead the Hornets this past season, earning their places on The Sun Chronicle 2022-23 Girls Indoor Track All-Star Team.

When it came to area standouts in high school girls track and field this past indoor season, perhaps no squad stood out more than the Mansfield High girls team.

As a result, the Hornets lead the pack again with five members selected to The Sun Chronicle 2022-23 Girls Indoor Track All-Star Team.