With two-time All-American Zuri Ferguson leading the Attleboro High girls swim program, the Bombardiers had representatives touch the wall first time and time again throughout the winter season.
Attleboro finished as the first runner-up in the Hockomock League Championships before claiming 13th in South Sectionals and 12th at the Division 1 State meet. The Bombardiers enjoyed their success in large part because of the contributions of Ferguson and three of her teammates to lead off The Sun Chronicle 2022-23 Girls Swimming All-Star Team.
Ferguson was a state champion in two events, while fellow Sun Chronicle All-Star Sydney Dorval placed in four events at the Hockomock League Championships and Attleboro’s state-qualifying relay teams featured sophomores Caroline Lynch-Bartek and Ava Dougherty.
Seekonk High junior Addison Abreu, another one of the most accomplished swimmers in the area, won a pair of state titles in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly. And she did so after claiming sectional crowns in two different events to make The Sun Chronicle roster of 17 members.
Three programs in the area boast three selections each.
The Lancers of Norton High ran through the Tri-Valley League with an unbeaten league record and then Norton place seventh at South Sectionals and 11th at the Division 2 State Meet. Multi-time Sun Chronicle selections Ally Jacques, who won Tri-Valley League titles in the 100 and 200 freestyle, and Sarah Prescod, who went undefeated during the Lancers’ regular season, are joined by freshman diving specialist Sadie Him in representing Norton.
Bishop Feehan High has a trio of multi-time Sun Chronicle honorees. Senior captain Julia Pelchat, who recorded a pair of top-three finishes at the Division 1 State meet, are joined by Catholic Central League 200 IM champion Brooke Silvia and fellow junior Maddy Fitzgerald, who placed in pairs of events at the league meet as well.
Foxboro High earns three spots on The Sun Chronicle Girls Swimming All-Star Team with a trio of Hockomock League All-Stars. Seniors Megan Lathrop, who finished top-10 in a pair of events at South Sectionals, and three-event state qualifier Abby Gallagher are joined by sophomore Ava Gallagher, who placed in four events at the Hockomock League Championships.
Mansfield High senior Caitlyn Zajac, a diving champion in the Hockomock League, and sophomore Addison MacDonald, who placed in a pair of events at the state meet after an unbeaten dual-meet season, represent the Hornets.
Rounding out The Sun Chronicle All-Star roster is King Philip Regional High senior Flannery Miller, a multi-time Sun Chronicle selection who placed in two events at the state level.