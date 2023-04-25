2022-02-28-tsc-spt-girls-swim-state-meet-Div1-3

Attleboro High’s Zuri Ferguson took home a pair of state titles in the pool as one of four Bombardiers to be named to The Sun Chronicle 2022-23 Girls Swimming All-Star Team.

 Zach Chew photo

With two-time All-American Zuri Ferguson leading the Attleboro High girls swim program, the Bombardiers had representatives touch the wall first time and time again throughout the winter season.

Attleboro finished as the first runner-up in the Hockomock League Championships before claiming 13th in South Sectionals and 12th at the Division 1 State meet. The Bombardiers enjoyed their success in large part because of the contributions of Ferguson and three of her teammates to lead off The Sun Chronicle 2022-23 Girls Swimming All-Star Team.